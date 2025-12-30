Top 10 IT careers and skills stories of 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) played a significant role in the tech skills landscape in 2025, from helping teachers do their jobs to becoming a vital skill for people to learn.

On the other hand, hiring across the technology sector was less predictable, with fewer jobs advertised, though having the right skills was found to increase job security.

Skills will continue to be important going forward, regardless of where AI takes the sector.

2. Tech job postings dropped in 2024, according to research The technology job market has seen many ups and downs in recent years, seeing a spike during the pandemic followed by widespread redundancies. In 2024, research by the Recruitment and Employment Federation (REC) found a year-on-year drop in the number of advertised tech roles, possibly as firms let the hiring landscape settle before committing to increasing numbers again.

3. Tech career interest higher among SEND pupils Interest in a future technology career is more prominent among young people in the UK with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), research found. EngineeringUK and The Royal Society found, as part of their Science education tracker, that of the 47% of students who said they would be interested in a tech role in the future, 43% were SEND students versus 37% non-SEND students.

4. T-levels not attracting as many students as hoped Encouraging young people, particularly girls, into the technology sector has been an ongoing battle, and 2025 found fewer students were interested in taking a more technical educational route than anticipated. A report by the National Audit Office (NAO) found the Department for Education (DfE) overestimated the number of people who would be likely to take T-levels. Originally, the DfE had aimed to have 100,000 students starting a T-level in September 2025, but had to revise this number due to slower-than-expected uptake, with its latest model showing around 50,000 to 60,000 students will be taking T-levels by September 2027.

5. Jobs requiring technical expertise more stable than other roles Because technology skills are in high demand, roles that require a technical skillset offer more reliability than others, according to research. Research from LiveCareer found employees in the UK change jobs every 2.6 years on average, whereas those in roles such as robotics engineering and Java programming stay in one place for longer than average, making these careers “highly stable”.

6. Lack of practical learning bad for STEM careers Practical lessons at school motivate children to continue to pursue subjects and contribute towards them possibly having science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) careers in the future, according to research. But EngineeringUK and The Royal Society’s Science education tracker found a decline in practical classes being delivered in recent years, with more needing to be done to deliver hands-on education in the future.

7. More than 70% of parents say kids aren’t taught coding at school Digital skills are extremely important, not only for the future of work but also for modern life, so it was a surprise to find research suggesting many children aren’t taught how to code at school. Research from the Raspberry Pi Foundation found 70% of parents claim their children aren’t being taught how to code as part of their normal school lessons. Philip Colligan, CEO of the education charity, warned against this becoming the norm, stating that this trend risks forgetting what skills learning to code brings with it.

8. Schools using AI to personalise learning, finds Ofsted An investigation into how AI is being used in schools found that many education providers are using the technology to offer personalised assistance to children who may need extra help due to life circumstances. The Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills (Ofsted) looked into early adopters of the technology to find out how it’s being used and assess the positives and challenges of using AI in an educational setting.