T-Levels not attracting as many students as hoped

Interest in T-level qualifications was overestimated by the Department for Education (DfE), according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO).

In its Investigation into introducing T-levels report, the NAO claimed the DfE overestimated the number of students who would choose the T-level route post GCSE. Some 25,508 students started a T-level in September 2024, which – while a 59% year-on-year (YoY) increase – represents only 42% of the DfE’s estimate made in November of 2022.

Originally, the DfE had aimed to have 100,000 students starting a T-level in September of this year, though it has revised its numbers due to slower-than-expected uptake, with its latest model showing around 50,000 to 60,000 students will be taking T-levels by September 2027.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “T-levels were developed to provide crucial qualifications and industry experience to students, allowing them to go on to further education or begin roles in skilled jobs.

“They have the potential to offer new opportunities for young people and address critical skills gaps across the economy. Although the Department for Education has made progress in delivering the wide range of courses available, efforts must be made to increase student numbers and realise all the potential benefits of T-levels.”

T-levels have been in the making since 2016, when the Independent Panel on Technical Education recommended more of a focus on technical skills development in the UK.

T-levels were pitched as qualifications which would provide these necessary skills for particular roles in line with what the UK needs for economic growth, particularly as the government has continually highlighted its ambitions of becoming a global “tech superpower”. But there are number of skills gaps across the UK, with concerns among employers there are not enough skilled workers to fill technical job roles – so, are T-levels the answer?

As of this year, there are 21 T-levels available to study, including in digital infrastructure and support services, digital production design and development, and engineering, with more expected in the future once some kinks have been worked out with the course content.

One of the common complaints made by employers about graduates of tech courses is that they don’t necessarily have the skills needed to fill the roles, with many stating that internal skills and talent development is a potential answer – something T-levels may address through the amount of hours participating students spend on placements gaining real-world skills.

So far, 98% of students who have taken part in a T-level have done an industry placement, though the Department for Education has been facing difficulties trying to raise awareness about T-level qualifications among students. Since the number of students who can take T-levels is dependent on industry placements, the DfE has concerns a lack of willing industry participants could have an impact on possible student uptake in the future.

Attainment is also something to note, with the percentage of students attaining their T-levels dropping as more subjects have been introduced, with 89% of students so far achieving at least a pass last year, a YoY drop from 94% in 2023, and a drop from 97% in 2022.

T-levels also typically cost more to run than other Level 3 qualifications – the DfE provides T-level providers with between £5,500 and £7000 per T-level student, compared with a maximum contribution of £4,800. By the end of this month, an estimated £1.25bn has been spent by the Department of Education on T-levels since their inception.

The NAO made a number of recommendations in its report to address the lack of student numbers, as well as delays in expanding the number of T-levels available. As industry placements are a vital part of offering T-levels, the NAO urged engagement between local education providers and employers to ensure the types of T-levels and the skills learned match the technical skills needs of that particular area.

It also recommended the DfE develop a system to ensure the impact on T-levels is considered as part of any strategic changes to the development of technical education.

But many in the industry are invested in the success of T-levels as a solution to the sector’s skills gaps. Bev White, CEO of recruiter Nash Squared, has reported on Computer Weekly that T-levels could be the answer to filling industry roles where skills may currently be lacking.

She said: “My message to employers is to be curious about T-levels, lean in. They could be a fantastic source of fresh new talent for your business. Hundreds of employers have already hosted T Level students on industry placements, and that number is set to grow.”