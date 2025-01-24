Teachers to use AI for lesson planning and marking

Using artificial intelligence (AI) for marking and lesson planning will give teachers more time with students, according to the UK’s education secretary, Bridget Phillipson.

Labelling the combination of technology and education a “hugely exciting relationship”, she told the Bett Show the current government plans to use AI to save teachers time, to ensure children get the best education possible, and to grow the connection between students and teachers. “I will take up this great new technological era to modernise our education system, to back our teachers and to deliver for our children across the country,” said Phillipson.

The developments come in light of the government’s plan for change – which outlined the goal of ensuring that by 2028, 75% of five-year-olds will be of a good developmental level when they start school – as well as its AI opportunities action plan, in which the government outlined its plan to use AI to “revolutionise” public services.

Technology has always been a part of the government’s plans for the future, and with a large number of companies and individuals already using technologies such as generative AI (GenAI) in their daily lives, it’s important the government gets its application in the public sector right.

Phillipson claimed two-thirds of those using GenAI in education say it’s having a positive impact, and though she acknowledged tech adoption will pose a challenge as well as a benefit, she pointed out there is no choice but to adapt and change. “The world of even five years ago is gone forever – already a lost, obsolete age,” she said.

A fund of £1m has been issued to 16 developers to implement technology to help teachers with marking and personalised student feedback, which alongside the department for education’s existing Oak National Academy’s lesson-planning tool will help reduce teacher workload.

She claimed the goal is to use AI to “reduce work or help unlock the recruitment and retention crisis that we face, so that once again teaching can be a profession that sparks joy, not burnout”.