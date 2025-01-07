Regional skills plan to boost UK cyber defences

Westminster has announced the creation of a new scheme to deliver targeted support in boosting cyber security skills and enhancing defences for small businesses, with 30 projects in England and Northern Ireland set to receive a share of a £1.9m fund set up by the government and private sector partners.

These projects, which support the government’s wider Plan for Change, were initially announced in September 2024. Delivered through organisations such as schools and universities, community groups, and businesses, they are designed to tap into individual communities to support local security needs, whether those be providing training for schoolchildren, or supporting security apprentices or local professionals.

Some of the programmes and projects in scope are already working to upskill small business owners and workers, unlock new avenues for communities to explore security careers, support neurodiverse individuals in pursuing security careers, and helping women and girls protect themselves from online harassment and abuse.

The government said the UK’s security sector was already contributing almost £12bn to the UK economy, but that the increasing number of threats people face online means demand for cyber services and professionals is set to grow even more. It hopes that by funding these projects, it can start to prepare to meet that demand.

“We live more and more of our lives online - whether that’s for our weekly shopping, banking, browsing the web to book a holiday, or simply staying in touch with our loved ones,” said cyber security minister Feryal Clark.

“But our growing digital economy is also worth billions to the economy. That’s why having strong defences in place is more important than ever – and as part of our Plan for Change to grow our economy, we also need to protect it.

“Attempts to disrupt the technologies and services we rely on daily continue to grow, so we’re leaving no stone un-turned to make sure our communities have the skills to rise to the challenge,” added Clark.

National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) director for national resilience and future technology, Jonathan Ellison added: “These projects will help enhance the UK's cyber resilience by empowering local communities with the skills and support needed to combat growing digital threats.

“By upskilling small businesses and individuals, investing in workforce development and encouraging neurodiverse talent, government and industry partners are fostering robust and diverse cyber communities for the future.

“This is vital for protecting our digital economy, creating new opportunities for secure innovation and helping make the UK the safest place to live and work online,” he said.