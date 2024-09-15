UK unites nations to discuss closing global cyber skills gap

The UK government wants to start a global dialogue with leading nations from across the world about how best to tackle global cyber threats and close the cyber skills gap.

Representatives from the US, the European Union, Canada, Japan and international organisations such as the World Economic Forum and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, will convene in the UK this week to discuss issues around cyber readiness.

The three-day event will take place in Wilton Park, West Sussex, and looks set to culminate in the commissioning of a report that will recommend how best to go about strengthening the capabilities of the global cyber security workforce and improve international collaboration.

“The event demonstrates the UK’s leadership in bringing like-minded countries together to discuss one of the biggest threats facing nations around the world today,” said the government, in a statement.

“It’s hoped it will firmly place cyber on the global agenda and become a regular fixture - with other nations expected to host going forward.”

The UK Labour Market Survey’s latest data on the state of the country’s cyber security skill levels show that - despite a drop in the estimated annual shortfall for jobs in the UK’s cyber workforce from 11,200 last year to 3,500 in 2024 – 44% of UK businesses lack the skills needed to protect themselves from cyber attacks.

Separate research from industry body ISC2 suggests the global cyber security workforce needs to increase by 87% to fill the current shortfall of cyber talent.

To coincide with the Wilton Park summit, the government will also launch a £1.3m scheme to provide businesses across England and Northern Ireland with localised support when it comes to fending off cyber threats, in the form of regional access to apprenticeships and new cyber security tools. Innovate UK will award grants of up to £150,000 to successful applicants by March 2025.

"The figures highlight the need for further targeted action to ensure the UK’s cyber security workforce can continue to develop a rich pipeline of diverse talent to help keep the nation safe online in the years to come – which the new regional skills programme will help to address," said the government statement.

Cyber security minister Feryal Clark said the event is a show of the government’s commitment to shoring up the nation’s cyber defences, while bolstering cyber skills will give an economic boost to the £11.9bn UK IT security sector.

“The UK needs a significant improvement in its cyber defences after the previous government failed to strengthen our cyber laws – we're fixing that,” said Clark.

“Later this year, we’ll bring forward new measures to better protect the nation from cyber crime and our new regional skills programme will support the next generation of cyber talent and innovators.”

She added: “But this is a shared challenge, which is why we’re bringing together global allies to discuss and agree steps to keep us safe online, improve cyber skills and protect our economy and public services.”

Last week, the government classified datacentres as critical national infrastructure for the first time, a move expected to offer greater cyber security support to the sector.