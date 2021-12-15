UK government to take ‘whole-of-society’ approach to cyber

The UK government has launched the second phase of its National Cyber Strategy, with a broader focus to strengthen the national cyber security ecosystem, backed with £2.6bn over the next three years – a considerable increase on the £1.9bn allocated to the previous strategy.

The first iteration of the strategy, launched in 2016, reflected in large part the response to what was then regarded as a top-level threat to the country’s national security – and despite drawing some criticism over missed targets, it has generally been quite successful in its aims, with its most significant achievement being the creation of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), now a world-beating authority.

But much has changed since 2016, with exponential advances in technology, a rapidly evolving threat landscape, and many other factors combining to make cyber security a “whole-of-society” concern.

The new strategy reflects this, centring issues such as improving cyber skills in the service of building a resilient and prosperous digital economy, improving industry diversity, levelling up regional security sectors, and advancing the UK’s global influence and leadership in the field, as well as detecting, deterring and disrupting adversaries. Many of these issues were previously trailed in the Integrated Review earlier in 2021.

“The new National Cyber Strategy transforms how the UK will advance its national interests in cyber space and is a major milestone following the publication of the Integrated Review earlier this year,” said Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

“It sets out a clear vision for building cyber expertise in all parts of the country, strengthening our offensive and defensive capabilities and ensuring the whole of society plays its part in the UK’s cyber future, and comes with record funding to match.”

Among the concrete pledges in the strategy are: to increase police funding to tackle cyber crime, to bolster investment in the National Cyber Force, to expand the NCSC’s research capabilities, to implement the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill enforcing minimum standards in connected products, and to invest in public sector security to help key public services keep their heads above water.

The new strategy also recognises the important role of the private sector in the country’s cyber security, with the industry now encompassing more than 1,400 homegrown businesses contributing billions to the economy, and supporting almost 50,000 jobs.

The government hopes to further public-private sector collaboration on cyber with the establishment of a National Cyber Advisory Board (NCAB), bringing together security leaders to “challenge, support and inform” government security policy, as well as the creation of a new National Laboratory for Operational Technology Security, bringing together government industry and academia.