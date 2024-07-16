Strategic Defence Review must emphasise cyber security, says industry

IT security leaders have called on the new Labour government to make enhancing the UK’s ability to counter and defend aggressive cyber attacks – particularly those from nation-state-backed threat actors – more of a priority as Westminster embarks on a new Strategic Defence Review.

Commissioned by prime minister Keir Starmer, overseen by defence secretary John Healey, and headed by former Nato secretary general Lord George Robertson, the “root-and-branch” review is tasked with making the UK secure at home and strong abroad, centering areas such as strengthening homeland security, maintaining the country’s role in Nato, modernising and maintaining the nuclear deterrent, and adapting military services and equipment programmes to meet changing needs.

The government said that cyber attacks and misinformation also required “in-depth” analysis as part of the review and last week, speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme alongside the Nato summit in Washington DC, armed forces minister Luke Pollard teased that the review would focus on cyber security measures to some degree.

In response, Jamie Moles, ExtraHop senior technical manager, said it was encouraging to see cyber security remained on the radar, but he would feel more reassured if the government had presented a concrete plan, rather than just hinting at one.

“Pollard stated that Britain's cyber security will be reviewed during the Defence Review, with spending contingent on the UK economy's growth. This is quite concerning. We can't afford to wait years for the Defence Review or for economic improvement, our systems are currently vulnerable to attacks,” he said.

“Cyber attacks can be detrimental to the economy, and the recent Synnovis attack, though financial details are undisclosed, undoubtedly strained NHS finances. A larger-scale attack on our critical national infrastructure or increasing cyber attacks on British businesses could significantly hinder our economic growth. The Labour government needs to move beyond discussions and take immediate action. Effective defences must be implemented now to safeguard our nation.”