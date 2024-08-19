Maksim Kabakou - Fotolia
How might the UK's cyber landscape change under Labour?
With Labour returning to 10 Downing Street after 14 years, the Computer Weekly Security Think Tank panellists share advice and wish lists for the new government
The recent electoral success of the Labour Party opens up the possibility of significant changes in the nation's cyber security strategy. Keir Starmer’s government, which recognises the growing importance of strong cyber defences in a world becoming digital, has already unveiled ambitious proposals to revamp the nation's cyber security system. But how exactly will these reforms change the nation's cyber resilience, and what challenges might the new administration face?
Cybersecurity is a pressing issue for the UK, with cyber attacks becoming ever more sophisticated and frequent. The UK experienced a 20% increase in cyber incidents in 2023, targeting a wide array of sectors, from government and finance to healthcare and infrastructure. Attacks like these pose a clear and present danger to our national security and economic prosperity, and underscore the need for robust cyber security measures.
Prospective policy reforms
Labour proposes to introduce the following key policy reforms:
- Creation of a co-ordinating minister. The creation of a dedicated co-ordinating minister for cyber security is one of the most noteworthy proposals. This role would centralise oversight and streamline the coordination of cyber security efforts across various sectors.
- Review of the NCSC. Labour has also pledged to conduct an exhaustive assessment of the NCSC. The review seeks to determine whether the NCSC should be given more authority, notably in terms of auditing and issuing warnings to both private and public sector enterprises.
- Enhancing the NCA. In addition to strengthening the NCSC, the government intends to assess the National Crime Agency's role in combating cyber crime and fraud. This involves ensuring that the NCA is equipped with cutting-edge technology and the capabilities required to combat cyber crime effectively.
These are positive developments. The new government has already taken positive initial steps towards introducing new cyber security and resilience legislation, by including the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill in the King’s speech. Now, they must maintain this momentum and drive swift implementation of a comprehensive, forward-thinking strategy that focuses on both immediate threats and long-term resilience. Cyber security is a complex issue, and so the new government should also keep an eye firmly on the challenges that reforming the country’s cyber security strategy entails.
Challenges for the new administration
The first challenge is that the threat landscape is always evolving. The rapid pace of technological innovation has resulted in an ever-changing array of cyber threats, including AI, machine learning, and quantum computing. For example, AI can detect and respond to threats faster than traditional methods, while quantum computing promises to revolutionise encryption. The new administration should prioritise investment in these technologies to stay ahead of cyber adversaries.
Next, cultivating public-private partnerships is critical for developing a resilient cyber security strategy. The Labour administration could benefit from encouraging collaboration with tech firms, cyber security companies, and academia to share expertise, resources, and best practices. This approach has the potential to yield innovative concepts and a more comprehensive cyber defence strategy.
However, coordinating efforts between government departments and private sector partners could prove to be a challenge. Ensuring smooth collaboration and communication is vital, but it can be too easily hampered by bureaucratic inertia and competing objectives among stakeholders. As such, removing barriers to, and providing incentives for, cooperation should be an early priority.
Other priorities
Beyond cross-sector collaboration, international cooperation and accountability is also key – particularly in today's interconnected world, where cyber security is a global issue that requires a coordinated response. The UK has an opportunity to take the lead in promoting international cyber security cooperation, facilitating the sharing of threat intelligence, and coordinating responses for major cyber incidents. To enhance transparency in government cyber security initiatives, the UK can also put in place measures such as regular public reports on effective cyber defences and the current threat picture and tactics. This strategy will not only improve national security but also foster confidence and engagement with international partners.
Given the rapidly changing cyber landscape, the government should place a high priority on changing the legislation to handle emerging cyber threats and designing the framework to be adaptable enough to future changes. The good news is that the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill focuses on making updates to the current regulatory framework, including by expanding the remit of regulation and increased incident reporting. Tightening laws pertaining to digital rights, online safety, and data protection, and encouraging organisations to invest in their resilience against attacks and outages, such as the recent CrowdStrike outage, are key to strengthening our defences.
Sufficient funding is required to implement comprehensive cyber security measures. Labour should consider allocating funding for cyber security efforts like infrastructure upgrades, workforce development, and public awareness campaigns. Investing in cyber security assists national security while also promoting economic stability and public trust in government services.
Finally, cybersecurity education is critical for developing a skilled workforce capable of combating cyber threats. The government should invest in educational initiatives at all levels, from primary schools to universities, to educate the next generation of cyber security experts. Moreover, public awareness programmes can teach citizens effective practices for internet safety, lowering the total risk of cyber incidents.
As the Labour government embarks on this crucial journey to reshape the UK's cyber security landscape, all stakeholders – from individuals to large businesses – can also play their part. This includes engaging in public consultations to shape future policies, investing in cybersecurity education and training, advocating for robust security measures within your organisation, building operational resilience, and fostering a culture of cyber security awareness in both your personal and professional networks.
By prioritising these critical areas and encouraging a collaborative approach to cyber security, the UK can not only secure its digital assets but also establish itself as a global leader in cyber resilience. The challenge is enormous – but so is the opportunity to create a safe digital future for all UK citizens and businesses.
Dhairya Mehta and Cate Pye are cyber security experts at PA Consulting