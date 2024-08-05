Cyber lessons, and priorities for the UK's new government

The digital and cyber security landscape in the UK is set to undergo significant evolution with the transition to a new government under Keir Starmer and the announcements made in the King’s Speech. As cyber threats evolve, the importance of robust security measures has never been greater. The King's Speech introduced several initiatives, including a new Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, highlighting the critical need for heightened protection across digital services and supply chains.

This article is a collaboration from two members of the ISACA London Chapter board, Ameet Jugnauth, vice president, and Mark Pearce, government and regulatory affairs director. We will delve into the evolution of cyber security since the last major administration change, key challenges, and the strategic priorities for the new administration.

Setting the scene The UK's cyber security posture has faced significant challenges in the past decade. Major incidents like WannaCry and, more recently, the ransomware attack on Synnovis expose vulnerabilities within critical infrastructure and public services, and whilst not deemed security-related, the recent global IT outage highlights the interconnected digital ecosystem that we are dependent on. The King's Speech highlighted a commitment to strengthening cyber security, including a Cyber Security and Resilience Bill aimed at expanding regulation and enhancing incident reporting. However, key areas such as AI governance and digital skills development received limited attention, indicating a need for comprehensive strategies in these domains. The new administration must address several pressing challenges: ransomware, protection of critical national infrastructure, and data privacy concerns. There is a necessity for robust defences against sophisticated cyber threats, especially with rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. Moreover, the evolving regulatory landscape, including the proposed Digital Information and Smart Data Bill, aim to establish a clearer framework for digital identities and data protection, building on the previous administration’s efforts. Our wish list for the new government's cyber security policies includes: Increased investment in cyber defence, enhanced public-private partnerships, and improved public awareness A proactive approach to AI governance Addressing the digital skills gap as crucial to preparing the UK for future challenges The potential establishment of the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority (ARGA) could also play a role in ensuring greater accountability and resilience in the corporate sector.

What are the most pressing cyber security challenges facing the UK under the new government? Ameet: The protection of critical national infrastructure is paramount, especially given the increasing geopolitical tensions and potential for cyber warfare. Economic uncertainties further complicate the allocation of resources for cyber defence, making it essential to prioritise these investments. Mark: Beyond infrastructure, regulatory challenges and the need for stronger international cooperation are critical. The UK's evolving threat landscape requires a comprehensive approach, including enhanced data protection laws and clearer guidelines for emerging technologies like AI. This lends itself to our thinking on digital trust and a broader digital ecosystem.

What should be the top priority for the UK government in terms of cyber security policy? Ameet: A primary focus should be on enhancing the cyber workforce. The government should emphasise education and training programs to close the skills gap in cyber security and related fields, ensuring a pipeline of skilled professionals that can operate dynamically across our digital world. Mark: Strengthening international cooperation and public-private partnerships is essential. The UK must align its policies with global standards and foster collaboration between public bodies and private companies to effectively counter cyber threats. The establishment of frameworks for AI and digital identity management should also be prioritised to ensure a secure and trusted digital ecosystem. We look to engage with various bodies as a local ISACA chapter in London for this reason.