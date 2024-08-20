From manifesto to material: What No. 10 needs to make reality

The last time we had a Labour government was 14 years ago, and things were very different when it came to cyber security. Back in the day (he says, in his rocking chair by the fire) you knew where the threat actors were, and you had a firewall. If you had a firewall and an antivirus, you were laughing!

I remember when I started my career in cyber security there was always a belief that the internet shouldn’t be used for business-critical information. But the biggest difference now is our fundamental reliance on technology for communications – everything is mediated by computers and the internet. There’s no going back to paper now, the genie is well out of the bottle.

The threats that organisations and companies are now under are so great because the money a criminal could gain, or disruptions they can cause, is significantly greater than 14 or even five years ago. 10 years ago, ransomware was merely a prediction – can you imagine! Well, here are my predictions for what the new administration should be keeping an eye on in cyber security.

Working together to take down criminals We need to focus on international and transnational working and cooperation. Keir Starmer has already been resetting relationships with NATO, the EU, and I expect more to follow suit. This is important because cyber criminals act locally but hide globally. They can affect significant change from a small town on the other side of the world while stealing from someone’s house in southeast London. We need agreements so that we can extradite people to cooperate with law enforcement. There’s a lot of good indications from the new administration that this will improve. The new government announced a new Cyber Security and Resilience Bill in the King's Speech, which aims to address existing vulnerabilities and strengthen the UK's defences against cyber-attacks. This includes extending the scope of the existing NIS regime to protect more digital services and supply chains and impose additional incident reporting obligations. There are also plans for significant investment in cyber security infrastructure and capabilities, which will enhance the UK’s ability to collaborate with international partners.

Working with big tech We are now in a world where surveillance capitalism exists, where big tech can own, map and sell your identity and personal data, rather than governments – who can be voted out. I started working in government when Tony Blair was leaving, and I recall a deeply passionate set of debates around surveillance, civil liberties, and technologies at the time. Back then, politically it wasn’t the right time or environment for ID cards. But if we as a country had stepped into that environment, I think things would be very different. Identity is a fundamental tenet of cyber security, and we now have a fragmented system where we don't have an ‘identity ground truth’. Some may say this is for the best, while others will vocally disagree with my opinion. One thing that will be crucial for the new administration’s success is holding government, companies, and big tech, to account.