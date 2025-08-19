US says UK has agreed to drop encryption ‘back door’ demands against Apple

The US director of national intelligence said that the UK has agreed to drop demands for Apple to create a “back door” that would have enabled the UK to gain access to the data of US citizens.

Tulsi Gabbard said the announcement follows discussions over the past few months with the UK, the vice president JD Vance and president Donald Trump over the UK’s decision to issue an order against Apple requiring back-door access to encrypted data stored on Apple’s iCloud that could affect US citizens.

The announcement brings an end to a simmering political row between the US and the UK, following the Home Office Secretary’ Yvette Cooper’s decision to issue a secret order under the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 against Apple in January.

The decision led Apple to withdraw its Advance Data Protection (ADP) service, which offers encrypted cloud storage services, from UK customers, stating “we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services and we never will”.

The Home Office has not stated whether it would continue to require Apple to provide access to encrypted data stored by UK users if Apple where to reinstate its ADP Service to Apple customers in the UK.

The Home Office said in a statement that it had longstanding arrangements with the US to tackle threats such as terrorism and child abuse, which included safeguards for privacy and state sovereign.