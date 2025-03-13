US Congress demands UK lifts gag on Apple encryption order

US lawmakers have hit out at the Home Office for “attempting to gag” US companies by preventing them from telling Congress whether they have been subject to secret UK orders requiring them to hand over their users’ data.

In an unprecedented intervention, five lawmakers from both sides of the US political divide, led by senator Ron Wyden, have written to the UK’s Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) accusing the British government of undermining Congressional oversight and restricting the free speech of US companies.

Their letter comes as the IPT is preparing to hear closed-door arguments from Apple, which is challenging a notice requiring it to extend UK law enforcement’s existing access to encrypted data stored by customers on the Apple iCloud service anywhere in the world to users of Apple’s Advanced Data Protection (ADP) who choose to hold encryption keys privately on their own devices.

British media organisations, including the BBC, The Times, Financial Times, Reuters, The Guardian, The Telegraph and Computer Weekly, have also filed legal submissions with the IPT today, arguing that there is an important public interest in hearing arguments over the UK’s demands against Apple in a public court.

In the Congressional letter, five US senators and congressmen complained to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal that the secrecy surrounding the orders – known as Technical Capability Notices (TCNs) – are impairing Congress’s power and duty to conduct oversight on matters of national security.

The letter disclosed that Apple and Google have informed Congress that were they to have received Technical Capability Notices, they would be barred by UK law from disclosing it to US lawmakers. The UK embassy has also failed to respond to US requests about potential demands by the UK to other US companies.

“By attempting to gag US companies and prohibit them from answering questions from Congress, the UK is both violating the free speech rights of US companies and impairing Congress’s power and duty to conduct oversight on matters of national security,” the lawmakers wrote.

“The UK’s attempted gag has already restricted US companies from engaging in speech that is constitutionally protected under US law and necessary for ongoing Congressional oversight,” they added.

The letter has been signed by democrats senator Ron Wyden from Oregon, who has campaigned for healthcare and the environment; Alex Padilla from California, who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration; and Zoe Loefgren, an advocate for digital rights from California.

By attempting to gag US companies and prohibit them from answering questions from Congress, the UK is both violating the free speech rights of US companies and impairing Congress’s power and duty to conduct oversight on matters of national security Congressional letter to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal

Republicans Andy Bigg from Arizona, chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance and a vocal trump supporter; and Warren Davidson for Ohio, a member of House Financial Services Committee and a former US soldier, have also signed.

Their unified complaint calls on the IPT to apply principles of open justice to the hearing scheduled for Friday, and for all subsequent proceedings in Apple’s appeal against the Technical Capability Notice.

The lawmakers note that the existence of the TCN has been widely reported and commented on, which makes any argument for closed hearings to keep the existence of the notice secret “unsustainable”.

The existence of the notice has also been confirmed by Apple’s public decision to withdraw its advanced encryption option, known as Advanced Data Protection, for all UK users. Apple would not have done this “unless it felt compelled to do so by a request to insert a backdoor”.

Holding public hearings would allow lawmakers to hear expert evidence from cyber security specialists, civil society representatives and experts on US-UK data flows, enabling the IPT to reach a well-informed decision over the lawfulness of the notice, they said.

Serious concerns over national security The lawmakers argue that the UK’s demands against Apple raise “serious concerns which directly impact national security” and therefore warrant public debate. As Computer Weekly previously reported, Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, stated in a letter to Congress that the UK’s demands would be “a clear and egregious violation of American’s privacy and civil liberties, and open up a serious vulnerability for cyber exploitation by adversarial actors”. President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with The Spectator that he had raised the Apple TCN with prime minister Keir Starmer during his visit to Washington, comparing the UK’s actions to the conduct of China.