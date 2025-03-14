Apple encryption legal challenge heard behind closed doors despite calls for public hearing

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) has held a day-long secret hearing into an appeal brought by Apple against a government notice requiring it to provide law enforcement access to data encrypted by its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) service on the iCloud, despite calls for the hearing to be opened to the public.

A consortium of 10 media organisations, including the BBC, the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times, Reuters and Computer Weekly, alongside the Press Association, filed legal submissions yesterday calling for the case to be heard in open court, as did privacy and human rights groups.

The case, heard in the Royal Courts of Justice on 14 March 2025, follows a complaint submitted by Apple to the IPT appealing against a Home Office decision to issue it with a Technical Capability Notice (TCN) that required it to provide UK law enforcement with access to data protected by Apple’s ADP service.

The order, issued by home secretary Yvette Cooper in January, extends the existing law enforcement access to encrypted data stored on Apple’s iCloud service worldwide to users of Apple’s Advanced Data Protection service who store encryption keys on their own devices.

Lawyers, journalists, broadcasters and campaigners waited outside the court for the duration of the hearing, ready to present legal arguments to hold an open hearing, but were not invited to address the court.

The case was heard by Investigatory Powers Tribunal president Lord Justice Rabinder Singh and high court judge Jeremy Johnson. The government was represented by James Eadie KC. Barristers Julian Milford KC and Dan Beard KC represented Apple.