WhatsApp seeks to join Apple in legal challenge against Home Office encryption orders

Encrypted messaging service WhatsApp is seeking to intervene to support Apple in its legal fight to challenge a secret Home Office order that critics say would undermine the privacy and security of its users.

WhatsApp’s CEO Will Cathcart has submitted evidence to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal today, raising concerns that the move by the UK government would undermine the security of people using encrypted communication and cloud services.

Cathcart argues that the secret notice, known as a technical capability notice (TCN), would set a “dangerous precedent for security technologies that protect users around the world”.

The head of WhatsApp also argues that the proceedings in the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, a court that frequently hears complaints over the misuse of surveillance powers behind closed doors, should be held in public because of the high public interest in the case.

The technology company, which provides an encrypted messaging service that ensures messages can only be read by senders and recipients, is seeking to intervene in a case brought by Privacy International and Liberty, challenging the Home Office. The Investigatory Powers Tribunal will make a ruling on whether to accept WhatsApp’s application.

Apple is bringing its own case at the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, challenging the lawfulness of the Home Office’s TCN, which requires the company to provide UK law enforcement agencies with access to encrypted messages and data stored by Apple users who use its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) cloud service.

WhatsApp: Case sets dangerous precedent WhatsApp warned that the case could undermine the security of people’s private communications and expose them to attacks from hackers and hostile nation states. “We’ve applied to intervene in this case to protect people’s privacy globally. Liberal democracies should want the best security for their citizens. Instead, the UK is doing the opposite through a secret order,” said Cathcart. “This case could set a dangerous precedent and embolden nations to try to break the encryption that protects people’s private communication,” he added. WhatsApp’s intervention, if agreed by the tribunal, is likely to raise political tensions between the UK and the US, where the Home Office’s orders against Apple have attracted criticism from US President Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard, director of US National Intelligence. Last week, US lawmakers on both sides of the political divide called on Congress to suspend US and UK law enforcement agencies’ data-sharing arrangements for 30 days unless the UK withdrew the order against Apple.