Why I am challenging Yvette Cooper’s ‘secret back door’ order against Apple’s encryption

Security is hard. It's even harder now that, apparently, the UK Government has secretly ordered Apple to reduce the security of its services. That's why my colleagues and I had to take the government to court.

It's an honest struggle to secure your organisation's data. At Privacy International, like every organisation, we're always struggling with decisions about where our data is stored, how it is secured, and how to ensure backups.

When our data is stored on servers elsewhere, like most organisations, we fret and take necessary additional measures. We take the natural position that the data should be secured. We use encryption to do so.



When I look at my phone, however, I worry. On there, amidst all my personal information, and my family's, I also have my work data. On all our personal devices there are work emails, chats, contracts, reports, travel details, events, contacts... it's nearly impossible to segment the two worlds. And yet that data also gets backed up. In my case, and for millions of people in the UK and billions across the world, our data ends up on Apple's servers.

Named by Russia For me, this became an urgent matter in August 2024. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Government began listing individuals on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, 'stop-lists' of people. I was listed, amongst many others, as being part of 'London's hostile agenda' against Russia.



Many UK parliamentarians (including ministers), and people working for academia, think tanks and the private sector have been similarly listed. Sitting at home in August, seeing that listing, my heart sank. While I'm unlikely to visit Russia, and so the direct impact of that listing is limited, my name is nonetheless there to be seen by all, defined as an opponent of Russia. My next response was to start hardening my home network and all my family’s devices. I turned on every security functionality I could, raising every bar there was.