Apple encryption row: Does law enforcement need to use Technical Capability Notices?

How far are criminal investigations inhibited by the wide availability of end-to-end encryption (E2E)?

The Home Office and UK law enforcement agencies think the problem is urgent, hence the politically tricky decision to use a little-known feature of the Investigatory Powers legislation – the Technical Capability Notice – to seek to impose back-door conditions on Apple’s Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system. Most observers see this as a test case for future control over many other E2E services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Signal and Telegram.

But an examination of some recent high-profile cases show that successful prosecutions are possible even where apparently robust end-to-end encryption (E2E) has been deployed by suspects. What needs to be understood is that E2E communications are often only one element in a possible criminal enterprise and that other traces of criminal activity can be found by conventional investigatory techniques.

Moreover elsewhere in the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) 2016 is the ability to obtain warrants to hack – referred to as Equipment Interference. Where end-to-end encryption is deployed, encryption and decryption only take place on the smartphone handset or a computer rendering data traffic unreadable even by Apple or WhatsApp and other service providers. But if you can hack the device remotely to read its contents those contents will be viewable unencrypted.

Operation Venetic This is what happened in the National Crime Agency’s to date biggest investigation, Operation Venetic. The handsets in question, called EncroChat, used a variety of anti-surveillance techniques which for a while between 2016 and 2020 gave their customers, many of them involved in serious organised crime, the illusion of safety from scrutiny. E2E was used for handset-to-handset communications. The phones themselves were highly resistant to conventional forensic examination, even when seized. The break-through technique was developed by the Dutch and French with the French in operational control and consisted of using a “tool” or “implant” to hack. The tool was uploaded covertly and enabled covert data exfiltration. Legally it fell into the category of Targeted Equipment Interference under Part 5, IPA 2016. Between April and mid-June 2020 vast quantities of messages and photos were downloaded and the UK-related ones ended up as evidence in UK trials. Defence lawyers and experts mounted a number of vigorous objections to the admissibility and reliability of the Venetic evidence but in the end in nearly all cases the product was admitted and in the words of the NCA, thousands of conspiracies involving wholesaling of narcotics and murder were successfully penetrated.

Covert hacking tools There is no serious shortage of “tools” available to law enforcement to achieve covert hacking. Among such tools that have been identified are Pegasus from the Israeli NSO Group, Hermit, Graphite and Predator. Within the Snowden files, now over 11 years old, are references to Tailored Access Operations. It is a reasonable assumption that there are other such tools which have avoided publicity. But there were many successful prosecutions of serious criminal activity before the Dutch/French intervention. Suspects were found in possession of EncroChat phones – their contents could not be read but there was enough evidence available by conventional means. I acted as a prosecution expert in many of these cases brought by the NCA and Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCUs). They included Operations Tradite, Meropia, Clubman, Hammer, Sparkle and others. My role was as a supplement to already well-researched investigations – to describe the known functions of the phones and to point to their very high cost - £1500 outlay and £800 to renew after 6 months. I must have considered over 100 such phones.