Government using national security as ‘smokescreen’ in Apple encryption row

The government is using national security as a “smokescreen” to refuse to disclose how many technical capability notices (TCNs) it has issued to telecoms and internet companies to secretly gain access to users’ encrypted communications and data, and make other modifications to their networks, it was claimed last night.

Senior Conservative MP David Davis told Computer Weekly there was “no credible case” for the government to refuse to tell Parliament how many notices it issues each year to telecoms and internet companies.

“The government is being dishonest in its use of ‘national security’ as a smokescreen to avoid telling the public how often it has ordered tech companies to hand over data or undermine encryption,” he said.

Davis is pressing the government to disclose how many TCN orders it issues each year after attempts by the Home Office to issue a notice against Apple attracted criticism from leading cryptographers, civil society groups and US politicians, when the existence of the notice was leaked to the Wall Street Journal.

Rather than comply with the order, Apple withdrew its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) service from the UK in February, and is now challenging the order in the Investigatory Powers Tribunal. Civil society group Privacy International has issued a separate legal challenge.

In response to written questions from Davis (here and here), Labour’s minister of state for security, Dan Jarvis, claimed he could not disclose how many TCNs the Home Office issues each year to phone and internet companies, citing national security.

Jarvis said it has been a “long-standing position that the government does not confirm or deny compliance of operators given a notice”.

“We also do not publish the number of technical capability notices issued or release identities of those subject to a technical capability notice. To do so may identify operational capabilities or harm the commercial interests of companies,” he added.

TCNs issued to major telcos The Home Office is required to seek approval from a technical advisory board, made up of representatives from the telecommunications industry and the intelligence services, before issuing TCNs. It is unclear whether the advisory board has ever objected to a TCN. The Home Office is understood to have issued TCNs to every major UK telecommunications company and internet service provider. TCNs must be renewed every two years or are deemed to have lapsed, according to the code of practice (13.33). Before the Investigatory Powers Act 2016, the government issued similar notices under Section 94 of the Telecommunications Act 1984. A court ruling last year raised questions over the blanket use of secret government orders to weaken the encryption of technology company users. The European Court of Human Rights found Russia had acted unlawfully when it ordered messaging service Telegram to assist in the decryption of users’ encrypted communications by providing data relating to the encryption key.

Podchasov versus Russia In the case of Podchasov v. Russia, judges found: “Weakening encryption by creating backdoors would apparently make it technically possible to perform routine, general and indiscriminate surveillance of personal electronic communications.” They added: “Backdoors may also be exploited by criminal networks and would seriously compromise the security of all users’ electronic communications.” Bernard Keenan, a lecturer in law at UCL and a specialist in surveillance law, said the case meant that any systemic undermining of an encrypted internet system was, by default, “disproportionate”, and if the UK intended to undermine end-to-end encryption, it should say so publicly. “It seems to raise a really important point, which is to say that if you’re going to systemically weaken and create risks, that has to be foreseeable [under the law]. And that means you should at least say whether you are issuing these [TCNs],” he added.