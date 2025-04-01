Apple devices are at ‘most risk’ in UK following government ‘backdoor’ order

Users of Apple devices in the UK are “at the most risk in the world” of being hacked, following a secret government order requiring the tech company to allow ‘backdoor’ access to its users’ encrypted data, the House of Lords heard on Monday 31 March.

Liberal peer Paul Strasburger pressed the government to answer questions about a decision by the home secretary, Yvette Cooper, to issue a secret notice against Apple.

The order, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, extends law enforcement and intelligence services’ access to encrypted data stored on Apple’s iCloud to include users of Apple’s secure Advanced Data Protection (ADP) service.

The existence of the order, known as a technical capability notice (TCN), was confirmed when Apple withdrew its ADP service for UK users in February while continuing to provide the service to people overseas. Apple would not have done this “unless it felt compelled to do so by a request to insert a backdoor”, the US Congress claimed in a letter to the IPT.

In questions posed in the House of Lords on Monday, Strasburger said the government had “demonstrated its disdain for the privacy and digital security of British citizens and companies” by issuing the TCN against Apple.

The Liberal peer said the order would introduce weaknesses to encryption on Apple devices that could be exploited by criminals and hostile states.

“Strong encryption is essential to protect our data and our commerce from attack by organised crime and rogue states,” he said. “Any weakness inserted into encryption for the benefit of the authorities is also available to those who would do us harm – yet that is precisely what the government are demanding from Apple.”