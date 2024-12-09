Bahrain faces legal action after planting Pegasus spyware on UK blogger

The High Court in London has ordered that a blogger who was tortured over his political views can take legal action against the Kingdom of Bahrain because his mobile phone was hacked by Pegasus spyware after he fled to the UK.

The court has given Yusuf Al-Jamri permission to serve a claim for damages against the Kingdom, which has a track record of human rights abuses against political opponents, over allegations that the administration hacked his mobile phone.

The case is the first to be filed from the UK against Bahrain over the Kingdom’s use of Pegasus software, supplied by Israeli company NSO Group. By granting the application, the UK High Court has agreed there is an arguable case against the Kingdom of Bahrain.

According to analysis by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, Al-Jamri’s mobile phone – an iPhone 8 – was hacked with Pegasus spyware in August 2019 after he had been granted asylum status in the UK.

The spyware is believed to have allowed Bahraini authorities to access Al-Jamri’s personal data, including text messages, calls, location details, photos, and medical and banking records.

It also gave Bahraini authorities the ability to intercept voice calls, use microphones in the phone as a bugging device to record ambient sounds, take photos and track his movements.

Al-Jamri is claiming damages for misuse of private information, personal injury, harassment and trespass to goods. The case raises questions about the sale of spyware by western companies and Israel’s NSO Group to countries with poor human rights records.

According to Amnesty International, Bahrain’s National Security Agency has tortured, threatened and sexually assaulted human rights activists in an attempt to silence criticism of the regime.

The country’s government censors the internet using blocking software supplied by Canadian company Netsweeper and uses targeted internet disruptions to impede political protests, according to research by The Citizen Lab.

The regime has blocked websites and social media accounts of political opponents, human rights organisations and online newspapers. A 2018 investigation by Haaretz revealed that Verint Systems provided Bahrain with technology for social media monitoring.

Bahrain’s use of spyware The Kingdom of Bahrain is known to have used spyware to monitor political opponents since at least 2010 when the administration bought licences to use FinSpy and other spyware software sold by the Gamma Group. Yusuf Al-Jamri outside the High Court In 2013, the Kingdom bought spyware from Italian spyware company Hacking Team. Bahrain has been using Pegasus spyware since at least 2017. Researchers at The Citizen Lab found a cluster of servers used to deploy Pegasus servers with domain names ostensibly linked to Bahraini political organisations. Its victims include political activists living in exile in London, a Bahraini lawyer and human rights defender, a psychologist who fled Bahrain to seek asylum in the UK, and seven unnamed Bahraini activists and journalists. How Bahrain victimised Yusuf Al-Jamri 28 September 1981: Al-Jamri is born in Bahrain. 1990s: As a teenager, Al-Jamri’s older brothers are imprisoned in retaliation for their involvement in political activities in Bahrain. August 1997: Al-Jamri, age 16, is arrested, tortured and detained for several months without explanation. His passport is confiscated, leading him to lose his place at school. He is able to continue his education for two years in Kuwait following the return of his passport. September 2000: Al-Jamri returns to Bahrain and works in sales and civil service roles. 2011: Al-Jamri becomes politically motivated following the anti-government uprising in 2011. Horrified by human rights abuses carried out by the Bahraini authorities against protestors, he becomes more involved in Al Wefaq, the largest opposition party in Bahrain, and attends and helps in organising anti-government protests. 2011: Al-Jamri starts taking photographs of the anti-government protests and shares them with Al Wefaq. He goes on to join an Al Wefaq committee dedicated to documenting human rights abuses. Al-Jamri renames his Facebook account “Days of the Roundabout”, a reference to the Pearl Roundabout at the centre of anti-government protests in Bahrain’s capital Manama, and begins posting political comments.



May 2011: Al-Jamri’s Facebook page attracts 1,500 followers, including prominent figures in Bahrain. He sets up a Twitter account which gathers a similar following. Al-Jamri is now regularly summoned for questioning and harassed by Bahraini police. Feb 2012: Al-Jamri is detained after marching to the Pearl Roundabout.



2012 to 2017: The Kingdon of Bahrain restricts political rights and curbs political opposition.



2017: Bahrain’s National Security Agency detains Al-Jamri on multiple occasions at the Muharraq Security complex and subjects him to acts of torture.



5 October 2017: Al-Jamri flees to Bahrain with his wife and children.



6 October 2017: Al-Jamri flees to the UK.



22 March 2018: Al-Jamri is granted refugee status in the UK.



3 to 5 August 2019: Al-Jamri’s iPhone is successfully hacked using Pegasus software supplied by Israeli company NSO Group Technologies.



22 July 2021: A journalist contacts Al-Jamri to inform him that his phone number is on a “leaked list” obtained by Amnesty International, which shows more than 50,000 phone numbers of people identified as “persons of interest” and potential targets of Pegasus spyware.



24 August 2021: The Citizen Lab, based at the University of Toronto, publishes a report about the use of Pegasus software against Bahraini activists. The report identifies Al-Jamri as one of nine Bahrani activists to have their phones hacked with Pegasus.



September 2024: Al-Jamri is granted British citizenship.



14 November 2024: The High Court in London grants permission for Al-Jamri to serve a claim for damages against the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Automated hacking tool Israeli company NSO describes Pegasus in marketing material as a “world-leading cyber intelligence solution that enables law enforcement and intelligence agencies to remotely and covertly extract intelligence from any device”. Users of the software only need to insert a target phone number to initiate a phone hack. “The rest is done automatically by the system, resulting in most cases with an agent installed on the target device,” the company says. Clients of Pegasus can set “rules”, for example to send an alert when a target leaves or enters a specific location, when one target meets another target, when a target makes a phone call to a specific number, receives a message from a specific number, or when a keyword or phrase is used in a message. The spyware can be remotely uninstalled without leaving any direct trace of its presence on the targeted device and is fitted with a self-destruct mechanism that allows it to uninstall when there is a risk of exposure.