Investigatory powers: Guidelines for police and spies could also help businesses with AI

Police and intelligence agencies are turning to AI to sift through vast amounts of data to identify security threats, potential suspects and individuals who may pose a security risk.

Agencies such as GCHQ and MI5 use AI techniques to gather data from multiple sources, find connections between them, and triage the most significant results for human analysts to review.

Their use of automated systems to analyse huge volumes of data, which could include bulk datasets containing people’s financial records, medical information and intercepted communications, has raised new concerns over privacy and human rights.

When is the use of AI proportionate, and when does it go too far? That is a question that the oversight body for the intelligence services, the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office (IPCO) is grappling with.

When is the use of AI proportionate? Duffy Calder is the chair of IPCO’s Technical Advisory Panel, known as the TAP, a small group of experts with backgrounds in academia, the UK intelligence community and the defence industry. Her job is to advise the investigatory powers commissioner, Brian Leveson, and IPCO’s judicial commissioners – serving or retired judges – responsible for signing or rejecting applications for surveillance warrants on often complex technical issues. Members of the panel also accompany IPCO inspectors on visits to police, intelligence agencies and other government agencies with surveillance powers, under the Investigatory Powers Act. In the first interview IPCO has given on the work of the TAP, Calder says one of the key functions of the group is to advise the investigatory powers commissioner on future technology trends. “It’s absolutely obvious that we were going to be doing something on AI,” she says. The TAP has produced a framework – the AI Proportionality Assessment Aid – to assist police, intelligence services and over 600 other government agencies regulated by IPCO in thinking about whether the use of AI is proportionate and minimises invasion of privacy. It has also made its guidance available to businesses and other organisations.

How AI might be used in surveillance Calder says she is not able to say anything about the difference AI is making to the police, intelligence agencies and other government bodies that IPCO oversees. That is a question for the bodies that are using it, she says. However, a publicly available research report from the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), commissioned by GCHQ, suggests ways it might be used. They include identifying individuals from the sound of their voice, their writing style, or the way they type on a computer keyboard. © Ian Georgeson Photography “People are very rightly raising issues of fairness, transparency and bias, but they are not always unpicking them and asking what this means in a technical setting” Muffy Calder, University of Glasgow The most compelling use case, however, is to triage the vast amount of data collected by intelligence agencies and find relevant links between data from multiple sources that have intelligence value. Augmented intelligence systems can present analysts with the most relevant information from a sea of data for them to assess and make a final judgement. The computer scientists and mathematicians that make up the TAP have been working with and studying AI for many years, says Calder, and they realise that the use of AI to analyse personal data raises ethical questions. “People are very rightly raising issues of fairness, transparency and bias, but they are not always unpicking them and asking what this means in a technical setting,” she says.

The balance between privacy and intrusion The framework aims to give organisations tools to assess how much AI intrudes into privacy and how to minimise intrusion. Rather than provide answers, it offers a set of questions that can help organisations think about the risks of AI. “I think everyone’s goal within investigations is to minimise privacy intrusion. So, we must always have a balance between the purpose of an investigation and the intrusion on people, and, for example, collateral intrusion [of people who are not under suspicion],” she says. The TAP’s AI Proportionality Assessment Aid is meant for people who design, develop, test and commission AI models and people involved in ensuring their organisations comply with legal and regulatory requirements. It provides a series of questions to consider for each stage in an AI model, from concept, to development, through to exploitation of results. “It is a framework in which we can start to ask, are we doing the right things? Is AI an appropriate tool for the circumstances? It’s not about can I do it, it’s more about should I,” she says.

Is AI the right tool? The first question is whether AI is the right tool for the job. In some cases, such as facial recognition, AI may be the only solution as it is difficult mathematically to solve that problem, so training an AI system by showing it examples makes sense. In other cases, where people understand what Calder refers to as the “physics” of a problem, such as calculating tax, a mathematical algorithm is more appropriate. “AI is very good when an analytical solution is either too difficult or we don’t know what the analytical solution is. So right from the beginning, it’s a matter of asking, do I actually need AI here?” she says. Another issue to consider is how often to retrain AI models to ensure they are making decisions on the best, most accurate data, and data that is most appropriate for the applications the model is being used for. One common mistake is to train an AI model on data that is not aligned with its intended use. “That is probably a classic one. You have trained it on images of cars, and you are going to use it to try to recognise tanks,” she says. Critical questions might include whether the AI model has the right balance between false positives and false negatives in a particular application. For example, if AI is used to identify individuals through police facial recognition technology, too many false positives lead to innocent people being wrongly stopped and questioned by police. Too many false negatives would lead to suspects not being recognised.

When AI makes mistakes What would happen, then, if someone were wrongly placed under electronic surveillance as a result of an automated decision? Calder agrees it is a crucial question. The framework helps by asking organisations to think about how they respond when AI makes mistakes or hallucinates. “The response might be that we need to retrain the model on more accurate or more up-to-date data. There could be lots of answers, and the key point is do you even recognise there is an issue, and do you have a process for dealing with it and some way of capturing your decisions?” Was the error systemic? Was it user input? Was it due to the way a human operator produced and handled the result? “You also might want to question if this was the result of how the tool was optimised. For example, was it optimised to minimise false negatives, not false positives, and what you did was something that gave you a false positive?” she adds.