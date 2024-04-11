PSNI criticised after “utterly vague” answers on covert surveillance of journalists

Police in Northern Ireland have been criticised by members of Northern Ireland’s Policing Board for providing “utterly vague” responses to questions about its use of covert surveillance against lawyers and journalists.

The policing board asked the Police Service of Northern Ireland to produce a report on its monitoring of journalists and lawyers after it emerged that the PSNI had carried out covert surveillance against two journalists who exposed police corruption.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) heard in February that journalists Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey had been subject to police phone surveillance between 2011 and 2018 as part of police attempts to identify their confidential sources.

The PSNI delivered a report on its use of covert surveillance to the Policing Board on 11 April 2024 six months after it was requested by the police watchdog.

The report has not been made public despite calls from the human rights group Amnesty International and the Committee on the Administration of Justice for the PSNI to be held publicly accountable over its use of covert surveillance powers.

The human rights groups say they fear that the pattern of covert and intrusive surveillance against journalists and potentially others such as lawyers and activists goes much further than the incidents revealed so far at the IPT.

PSNI chief constable Jon Boutcher told a public meeting of the Policing Board that the PSNI had to demonstrate that it was accountable and transparent in its use of covert surveillance powers. The force has acknowledged that it unlawfully accessed McCaffrey’s phone data in 2013.