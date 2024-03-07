NI Policing Board pressed to open inquiry into PSNI spying on journalists’ phones

The policing watchdog in Northern Ireland has been asked to set up an inquiry into allegations that police have covertly monitored journalists’ phones.

Amnesty International and the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) have written to the Policing Board asking for a statutory inquiry into the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) use of surveillance powers against journalists.

The request follows claims in the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) in London that the PSNI arrested two journalists, Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey, as part of a covert surveillance and “disruption” operation which attempted to identify their confidential sources.

Evidence disclosed in the tribunal last week revealed that McCaffrey was subject to phone surveillance in his capacity as a journalist in 2011, 2013 and 2018. Court documents also revealed that the PSNI subjected a well-known journalist from a separate media organisation to similar surveillance.

Durham Police and the PSNI unlawfully arrested Birney and McCaffrey, and seized computer equipment, notebooks and terabytes of data in 2018. The raids were in response to the journalists’ role in producing a documentary film, No stone unturned, which exposed police failures to investigate the murders of six innocent people in a pub in Loughinisland, County Down, by a paramilitary group. The PSNI later apologised and paid compensation to the two journalists.

A year later, Birney and McCaffrey asked the tribunal to investigate whether they had been subject to unlawful surveillance by the PSNI, GCHQ, MI5 and MI6.

Evidence disclosed to the tribunal last week, following a series of secret hearings, revealed that three police forces had monitored McCaffrey’s phone data between 2011 and 2018.

L-R: Barry McCaffrey, Grahame Morris and Trevor Birney outside court