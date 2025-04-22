Investigatory Powers Tribunal has no power to award costs against PSNI over evidence failures

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal, the court that rules on the lawfulness of surveillance by police and intelligence agencies, has no powers to award costs against government bodies when they deliberately withhold or delay the disclosure of relevant evidence or fail to follow court orders.

A panel of five judges has found that the tribunal has no statutory powers to impose sanctions against police forces or intelligence agencies if they delay or fail to follow orders from the tribunal to disclose relevant evidence.

The ruling comes after the Investigatory Powers Tribunal found that two UK police forces had unlawfully spied on investigative journalists Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney, including harvesting phone data, following their investigations into police corruption.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) targeted Birney and McCaffrey after they produced a documentary exposing police collusion in the murders of six innocent Catholics watching a football match in Loughinisland in 1994.

Although the people alleged to be behind the killings are known to police, none have been prosecuted.

The tribunal acknowledged in a judgment on 18 April that the PSNI repeatedly withheld and delayed the disclosure of important evidence, in some cases until the night before a court hearing.

However, five tribunal judges concluded they had no statutory powers to award costs against the police force.