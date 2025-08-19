ISACA launches AI security management certification

Security professional association ISACA is to offer its member base of almost 200,000 accredited security professionals around the world access to a new certification, Advanced in AI Security Management (AAISM), covering the fast-emerging technology.

A recent ISACA study revealed that 61% of security professionals were either very or extremely worried that generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is or will be exploited by threat actors, but also identified a lack of action in the face of growing risks in areas such as misinformation, privacy and data protection including intellectual property theft, social engineering, and job displacement.

In the face of this ISACA said AAISM would offer the first and only such AI security management certification in the world to date.

The organisation says the accreditation will help cyber pros get to grips with it in terms of overseeing safe and proper implementation of AI within their organisations, set policy and ensure its safe operation, while also and digging down into the evolving risks it poses. It described a “comprehensive learning path” across three domains – AI governance and programme management, risk management, and technologies and controls.

“The AAISM credential validates information security managers’ commitment to elevating their expertise and proving they are attuned to how AI is reshaping enterprise security,” said Goh Ser Yoong, member of the ISACA Emerging Trends and IT Risk Advisory Working Groups and head of compliance at Advance.ai, a security process automation specialist.

“AAISM’s synergy with existing, award-winning security credentials with a focus on AI is a key differentiator that will equip security leaders to excel and grow their careers in this dynamic security landscape.”

AAISM certification is open to anybody who already holds ISACA’s certified information security manager (CISM) credentials, or the related certified information systems security professional (CISSP) accreditation from ISC2.

It builds on best practices established by both organisations, which ISACA said made it a strong fit for anybody with proven experience in cyber or advisory roles, or those who already have some expertise in implementing and running AI.