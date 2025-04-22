Cyber ‘agony aunts’ launch guidebook for women in security

Two of the UK’s leading female cyber practitioners – Secureworks threat intelligence knowledge manager Rebecca Taylor and CybAid founder and Hewitt Partnerships managing director Amelia Hewitt – are to launch a book for women starting and navigating careers in the cyber security sector.

The duo describe their co-authored book, Securely Yours, as a practical, agony aunt-style guide, drawing on both Taylor and Hewitt’s lived experience in the still male-dominated security industry.

They aim to tackle a range of topics, including active allyship, the ever-present spectre of burnout, and building a professional brand. Many of these topics are drawn from questions posed by others whom the women have mentored during their careers. “No topic is too taboo,” they said.

Although Securely Yours reflects on the experiences of and questions raised by women specifically, the authors hope its practical advice will be helpful to anybody looking to advance their security careers, from whatever background, as well as serving as a resource for those in positions of privilege to better support inclusion in security.

“It’s been an immense privilege to share not only our experiences and the advice we’ve gained across our careers, but the insights of a range of incredible individuals who have each had their own journeys within cyber, to create a resource we hope has something for every reader,” said Hewitt.

“I am fortunate to have had an amazing cyber security career, and I want others to have the same,” added Taylor.

“I feel an accountability within me to elevate, support and mentor underrepresented groups to own their platforms, voices and opportunities. This book is a manifestation of that. I truly hope it makes a difference and helps those wanting to thrive in cyber know that they can do it, that we have their back and that they’re not alone on their journey,” she said.

Taylor began her career at Secureworks – now part of Sophos – in an administrative role, before taking advantage of a forward-thinking internal culture at the business to develop her career and security expertise.

In a 2024 interview with Computer Weekly, she said: “I started doing lots of studying and learning in the background, and through mentorship and exposure around the business, really focused on progressing my career.”

Taylor now works on multiple diversity initiatives – not just gender – both within and outside the business. Over the years, she has supported many other women in the industry with mentoring and other guidance.