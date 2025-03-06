Nurture your skills and aspirations on International Women’s Day

Events in the US are top of mind, with President Trump’s administration pushing against the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) agenda, particularly within government offices and departments. The main thrust of this appears to be from a legal perspective – the danger of litigation if an individual claims to have been overlooked due to DEI targets – as well as financial considerations, given that running DEI teams and initiatives creates costs that, in a strict sense, could be viewed as optional.

But these aren’t the only headwinds against DEI. Nationalism remains on the rise – a fifth of the electorate in Germany recently voted for the far-right party, for example – and this is usually typified by embracing a single world view and the valuing of specific characteristics over others.

For anyone who supports diversity and inclusion as a matter of principle, as I do, these are disconcerting developments.

Unclear picture

However, it’s important to remember that it’s not yet clear where all of this will land. On the DEI front, the US – as influential as it is – is only one country and doesn’t automatically dictate what happens elsewhere. And while some US corporations, including major players in my own industry of tech, have indicated that they will revisit their approach to DEI, that doesn’t mean they will abandon it altogether. It is worth noting the words of Apple CEO Tim Cook when he recently said: “As the legal landscape around this issue evolves, we may need to make some changes to comply, but our north star of dignity and respect for everyone and our work to that end will never waver.” He added that the company would continue to work on “a culture of belonging where everyone can do their best work.” I believe it will always be true that businesses need to be representative of the communities, customers and markets that they serve. For most organisations, those communities and markets are diverse. So there remains a clear business case for diversity inside the workforce too. Only time will tell how much difference there is in practice to hiring and promotion decisions as they happen in the daily workplace. My gut feeling is that the effect won’t be to decimate diversity ratios – although it may not actively help them either.