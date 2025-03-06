peshkova - stock.adobe.com
Nurture your skills and aspirations on International Women’s Day
We are living in interesting times and as International Women’s Day comes round again, the outlook is hard to call.
Events in the US are top of mind, with President Trump’s administration pushing against the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) agenda, particularly within government offices and departments. The main thrust of this appears to be from a legal perspective – the danger of litigation if an individual claims to have been overlooked due to DEI targets – as well as financial considerations, given that running DEI teams and initiatives creates costs that, in a strict sense, could be viewed as optional.
But these aren’t the only headwinds against DEI. Nationalism remains on the rise – a fifth of the electorate in Germany recently voted for the far-right party, for example – and this is usually typified by embracing a single world view and the valuing of specific characteristics over others.
For anyone who supports diversity and inclusion as a matter of principle, as I do, these are disconcerting developments.
Unclear picture
However, it’s important to remember that it’s not yet clear where all of this will land. On the DEI front, the US – as influential as it is – is only one country and doesn’t automatically dictate what happens elsewhere. And while some US corporations, including major players in my own industry of tech, have indicated that they will revisit their approach to DEI, that doesn’t mean they will abandon it altogether. It is worth noting the words of Apple CEO Tim Cook when he recently said: “As the legal landscape around this issue evolves, we may need to make some changes to comply, but our north star of dignity and respect for everyone and our work to that end will never waver.” He added that the company would continue to work on “a culture of belonging where everyone can do their best work.”
I believe it will always be true that businesses need to be representative of the communities, customers and markets that they serve. For most organisations, those communities and markets are diverse. So there remains a clear business case for diversity inside the workforce too.
Only time will tell how much difference there is in practice to hiring and promotion decisions as they happen in the daily workplace. My gut feeling is that the effect won’t be to decimate diversity ratios – although it may not actively help them either.
Believe in yourself
So where does this leave us, and in particular around gender given the approach of International Women’s Day? My message to women is simple: continue to believe in yourself. As women, we often spend a lot of time nurturing and caring for others, whether as mothers, carers, colleagues or friends. That should continue of course – but now also feels like the time to invest more energy in nurturing yourself. Nurture your skills, your career and your aspirations. Believe in your abilities. Barriers are nothing new after all – we’ve always faced them – so don’t get distracted by the judgements or biases of others and keep on forging your path. Maintain your networks, stay connected and lean into development opportunities. If you don’t have a mentor, consider looking for one. If you are a mentor yourself, stay committed to that.
There is a message here for men, too. They can be powerful allies and advocates in promoting gender equality and inclusion – and that should continue. This is no time to step away from it. If you’ve been thinking about becoming an ally in a formal sense (perhaps through mentoring or supporting a network) then now is the time to do it. Think about the women, the daughters, in your life who matter to you and do something in support.
While there are plenty of reasons to be concerned, fundamentally I believe that great people will always win through. That’s why women should continue to believe in themselves and keep setting their sights high. After all, most women I know don’t put themselves forward for jobs or new responsibilities on the basis that they’re a woman – they do it on the basis that they’re a great professional in their field.
Perhaps we are moving towards an era that is more explicitly about ‘meritocracy’ than ‘equity’. If that is the case, history is full of examples where capable women across the business landscape have broken through. Now is the time for us to not just celebrate these achievements but use them to fuel our own ambitions. Happy IWD!