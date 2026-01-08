Campaigners urge UK to develop digital sovereignty strategy

The Open Rights Group (ORG) is calling on the UK government to implement a digital sovereignty strategy, arguing there is a pressing need to reduce the country’s dependence on technological infrastructure from US companies that may be subject to foreign interference.

The digital rights campaigner warned that while various digital infrastructures may be technically secure, they could become “strategically fragile” if they depend on a small number of foreign-controlled suppliers or proprietary systems that cannot be easily replaced.

They also warned that widespread dependence on hyperscale cloud services such as Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) poses risks, as these entities are subject to laws that could be used by the US government to compel them to provide UK-stored data to US authorities, effectively bypassing local laws.

To alleviate the risks associated with this kind of over-reliance on US-controlled infrastructure, ORG said a digital sovereignty strategy should be made a requirement in the UK’s forthcoming Cybersecurity and Resilience Bill.

Such a strategy should specifically consider whether services can continue if a supplier withdraws; whether data access can be restricted by foreign law; whether sanctions, trade disputes or political pressure could disrupt systems; and whether the UK has meaningful alternatives if relationships with foreign states change.

“Just as relying on one country for the UK’s energy needs would be risky and irresponsible, so is over-reliance on US companies to supply the bulk of our digital infrastructure,” said James Baker, the platform power programme manager at ORG.

“Now more than ever, the UK needs to build and protect sovereignty over its digital infrastructure, and not leave itself vulnerable to the policies and actions of foreign powers such as the US and China. Although the US is a historical ally, its assertion that it will use hard power to achieve its political, economic and military goals should raise concerns among parliamentarians in the UK. The Cybersecurity and Resilience Bill is an opportunity to improve the UK’s control over its infrastructure.”

ORG added that the strategy should also prioritise the use of interoperable, open source systems, which would increase the ability of UK firms to bid for and maintain government systems.