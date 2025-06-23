Industrial strategy: Takeaways for UK tech innovations

Labour’s 10-year industrial strategy, launched today, includes measures the government hopes will boost the UK’s tech sector. These include a lighter-touch regulatory environment to support frontier technologies and cutting the administrative costs of regulation by 25% by the end of the current Parliament.

As part of a £22.6bn annual increase in research and development spending by 2029-30, the strategy includes more than £2bn of funding to support the government’s 50-point plan of action for AI and £2.8bn for advanced manufacturing over the next 10 years.

The strategy outlines the Labour government’s plan to promote business investment and growth, and make it quicker, easier and cheaper to do business in the UK.

Announcing the strategy, prime minister Keir Starmer said: “This industrial strategy marks a turning point for Britain’s economy and a clear break from the short-termism and sticking plasters of the past.

“In an era of global economic instability, it delivers the long-term certainty and direction British businesses need to invest, innovate and create good jobs that put more money in people’s pockets as part of the Plan for Change.”

Quantum, chips and comms By 2035, the government wants the UK to have developed quantum computers capable of outperforming conventional supercomputers. As part of a £670m package of funding to accelerate the UK’s quantum computing capabilities, Labour announced 10-year funding for the National Quantum Computing Centre, providing what the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) describes as “long-term certainty to researchers that marks Britain as the place to do business when it comes to cutting edge tech”. There is also a boost to the semiconductor sector. Backed by up to £19m of funding, the industrial strategy includes setting up a UK semiconductor centre that will serve as a single point of contact for global firms and governments to engage with the UK semiconductor sector. DSIT said the centre would help ambitious firms to scale up, form new partnerships and strengthen the UK’s role in global supply chains – helping to grow the economy. Funding of £35m has also been earmarked for the recently announced Semiconductor Talent Expansion Programme – including new chip design courses for students, bursaries, schools outreach and a proposed master’s conversion course to help more people move into the sector. Telecommunications and connectivity will also get a £370m investment – comprising £240m for advanced connectivity research and development, and £130m to strengthen the capabilities of the UK Telecoms Lab – to enhance the security and reliability of the UK’s networks. As part of the improvement to infrastructure, the government has also said it will be spending £41m to introduce low-Earth-orbit satellites to cover all mainline trains.