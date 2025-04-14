Government injects extra funding to drive quantum growth

The government has committed £121m of funding over the next 12 months to support quantum computing in the UK.

While quantum computing remains a nascent technology, it promises to revolutionise research and development, and power computational tasks that cannot be performed on today’s most advanced supercomputer, paving the way to significant economic benefits in countries that can harness the technology effectively.

The UK’s National Quantum Technologies Programme sets out the government’s long-term effort to back early-stage research, and support getting quantum technologies out of the lab and onto the marketplace.

According to data from professional services firm Qureca, China has made the largest investment in quantum technology, which it estimates is worth $15bn, followed by the US ($7.7bn). The UK’s investment in quantum technology ($4.3bn) is ahead of both Germany ($3.3bn) and France ($2.2bn), according to Qureca’s data, which demonstrates the government’s continued funding and its big bet on this emerging technology sector.

Coinciding with World Quantum Day, the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology said the funding is being made available over the next year to expand the use of the technology and secure the UK’s position as a world-leader in quantum as part of the government’s long-term commitment to the sector.

Secretary of State for science and technology Peter Kyle said the UK is home to the second-largest community of quantum businesses in the world. The funding is set to help support the development of new quantum tools and products, and aligns with the government’s Plan for Change.

“Quantum has the potential to save millions for our economy, create thousands of jobs and improve businesses across the country – stopping fraudsters in their tracks, protecting our bank accounts and more,” he said. “Backing our world-class quantum researchers and businesses is an important part of our Plan for Change.”

The government hopes the funding will help to further the development and deployment of quantum systems, which could be used to power improved healthcare systems, boost energy efficiency in the grid, and help tackle fraud and money laundering.

For instance, Quantum experts at HSBC have been working with the National Quantum Computing Centre to research how quantum computing could be used to identify the indicators of anti-money laundering.

The funding is being split across a number of areas: £46.1m through Innovate UK will be used to accelerate the deployment of quantum technology across a range of sectors, including computing; networking; position, navigation and timing; and sensing. The National Quantum Computing Centre will receive £21.1m to further its quantum testbed programme with Innovate UK and support the Quantum Software Lab. The National Physical Laboratory will receive £10.9m for its quantum measurement programme.

In July 2024, the government announced five new quantum hubs in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Oxford and London to bring together researchers and businesses. As part of this research programme, the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council will receive £24.6m in funding, which includes an investment of £3m in training and skills programmes.

Other programmes receiving funding include 11 Quantum Technology Career Acceleration Fellowships, which are being awarded £15.1m and £4.3m from the Science and Technology Facilities Council to back early-career researchers and Quantum-enabled apprenticeships.