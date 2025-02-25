Quantum innovation balances on commercial tightrope

A paper published by Microsoft, which demonstrates a radical new approach that promises to accelerate the path towards commercially viable quantum computing systems, shows the extent of industry innovation. Almost every week sees new research, which moves the dial closer to commercial reality.

But quantum computing is still a nascent technology, and some industry watchers predict challenges ahead as technology innovators try to capitalise on being first to market while major pieces of the quantum computing ecosystem are still not complete.

The Microsoft paper discusses the development of a quantum chip based on topological qubits. According to Microsoft researchers, the approach would offer more stable qubits, requiring less error correction than what is currently being developed.

Companies that can bring quantum computer systems to market can capitalise on the pent-up demand from early adopters, who have bought into the idea that such systems will solve computational problems that are impossible to solve any other way. There is a growing number of application areas, such as in material science and the simulation of wet chemistry experiments at a quantum level that could lead to the development of new catalysts for industrial processes.

But this arms race to produce enough qubits to make a commercially useful system needs to be balanced with industry-wide collaboration.

In a separate report, Tess Skyrme, principal technology analyst at IDTechEx, noted that quantum computing companies are beginning to shift away from collaborating as they gear up to differentiate the quantum computing products under development.

“For many years, the quantum computing market has been able to profess the benefits of collaboration and see success for one company as good for the industry as a whole rather than a competitive disadvantage,” she said.

However, according to Skyrme, while many companies continue to celebrate the success of others in the quantum ecosystem, conversations with experts and business leaders in these companies often lead to them identifying the shortcomings in rival technologies. Similarly, modality sub-sectors are also quick to criticise one another.

She said: “Companies, to an extent, face a conundrum whereby governments are looking to foster ecosystems and local collaborations – but private funding wants confidence in a differentiated value proposition to others in the field.”

Nevertheless, there are plenty of missing pieces that are essential for quantum computing to become commercially viable.

Jenni Strabley, vice-president and general manager of compute products at Quantinuum, said: “Partnerships are key to building a complete quantum stack and unlocking transformative possibilities. We appreciate the highly innovative work led by groups in the UK, a global hub of quantum innovation that we’re proud to be a part of.”