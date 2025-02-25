zapp2photo - stock.adobe.com
Quantum innovation balances on commercial tightrope
While there is plenty of innovation in quantum technology, the industry needs greater collaboration to develop commercially viable systems
A paper published by Microsoft, which demonstrates a radical new approach that promises to accelerate the path towards commercially viable quantum computing systems, shows the extent of industry innovation. Almost every week sees new research, which moves the dial closer to commercial reality.
But quantum computing is still a nascent technology, and some industry watchers predict challenges ahead as technology innovators try to capitalise on being first to market while major pieces of the quantum computing ecosystem are still not complete.
The Microsoft paper discusses the development of a quantum chip based on topological qubits. According to Microsoft researchers, the approach would offer more stable qubits, requiring less error correction than what is currently being developed.
Companies that can bring quantum computer systems to market can capitalise on the pent-up demand from early adopters, who have bought into the idea that such systems will solve computational problems that are impossible to solve any other way. There is a growing number of application areas, such as in material science and the simulation of wet chemistry experiments at a quantum level that could lead to the development of new catalysts for industrial processes.
But this arms race to produce enough qubits to make a commercially useful system needs to be balanced with industry-wide collaboration.
In a separate report, Tess Skyrme, principal technology analyst at IDTechEx, noted that quantum computing companies are beginning to shift away from collaborating as they gear up to differentiate the quantum computing products under development.
“For many years, the quantum computing market has been able to profess the benefits of collaboration and see success for one company as good for the industry as a whole rather than a competitive disadvantage,” she said.
However, according to Skyrme, while many companies continue to celebrate the success of others in the quantum ecosystem, conversations with experts and business leaders in these companies often lead to them identifying the shortcomings in rival technologies. Similarly, modality sub-sectors are also quick to criticise one another.
She said: “Companies, to an extent, face a conundrum whereby governments are looking to foster ecosystems and local collaborations – but private funding wants confidence in a differentiated value proposition to others in the field.”
Nevertheless, there are plenty of missing pieces that are essential for quantum computing to become commercially viable.
Jenni Strabley, vice-president and general manager of compute products at Quantinuum, said: “Partnerships are key to building a complete quantum stack and unlocking transformative possibilities. We appreciate the highly innovative work led by groups in the UK, a global hub of quantum innovation that we’re proud to be a part of.”
Datacentre infrastructure for quantum computing
One of the new collaborative efforts is being led by Nu Quantum, which has launched the Quantum Datacenter Alliance (QDA). This aims to bring together companies representing different layers of the quantum computing stack that are willing to share ideas on datacentre-scale quantum computers.
By collecting complementary perspectives from across the ecosystem, the QDA aims to deliver an open community to discuss the opportunities and challenges on the road to building large, scalable and robust quantum computing services.
Simon Phillips, chief technology officer (CTO) at Oxford Quantum Circuits, said: “For quantum computing to truly begin unlocking transformative business value, it cannot work in isolation – continuing to utilise the infrastructure of datacentres will be critical in shaping the future of the quantum industry.”
Yuval Boger, chief commercial officer at QuEra, said: “By combining expertise across the quantum stack, the QDA will help drive the innovations needed for datacentre-scale solutions – and accelerate the path to meaningful quantum advantage.”
According to Bill Gartner, senior vice-president and general manager of Cisco Optical Systems and Optics, quantum networking will act as a catalyst for distributed quantum computing. He noted that this aligns closely with Cisco’s strategic objectives of creating flexible, high-performance, energy-efficient network solutions.
“We are confident that collaborating in the development of this ground-breaking technology can expedite its market entry and unlock transformative business value,” Gartner added.
Companies that have signed up to the QDA include Cisco; NTT Data; superconductor quantum company OQC; QphoX, which is developing quantum interfaces to enable networked quantum computation; Quantinuum, which specialises in trapped ion quantum computing; and QuEra, which is developing neutral-atom quantum computing.
Carmen Palacios-Berraquero, CEO of Nu Quantum, said: “The interactions we have had with other members have been incredibly enlightening and underline the importance of cross-industry discussion to accelerate the maturity of the quantum computing industry.”
