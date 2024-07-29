UK government invests £106m in five quantum tech hubs

The government is ploughing millions of pounds into five new quantum hubs in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Oxford and London to bring together researchers and businesses. Areas of focus for the hubs include quantum sensing, networking and positioning.

The hubs will be delivered by the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), with a £106m investment from EPSRC, the UK URRI Biotechnology and Biological Research Council, UKRI Medical Research Council, and the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

Charlotte Deane, CEO of EPSRC, said: “Technologies harnessing quantum properties will provide unparalleled power and capacity for analysis at a molecular level, with truly revolutionary possibilities across everything from healthcare to infrastructure and computing.”

The five hubs are the UK Quantum Biomedical Sensing Research Hub, the UK Quantum Technology Hub in Sensing, the Integrated Quantum Networks Quantum Technology Hub, the Hub for Quantum Computing via Integrated and Interconnected Implementations, and the UK Hub for Quantum Enabled Position.

The UK Quantum Biomedical Sensing Research Hub, based at the University College London and the University of Cambridge, will explore quantum sensors for ultra-sensitive disease diagnosis, including rapid blood tests, and biomedical scanners to facilitate earlier diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s.

The University of Birmingham-based UK Quantum Technology Hub in Sensing, Imaging and Timing will focus on the development of quantum sensing for practical applications such as brain scanners for dementia, cancer diagnostics, and advanced security and infrastructure monitoring.

The Integrated Quantum Networks Quantum Technology Hub at Heriot-Watt University aims to deliver the technologies for a future UK-wide quantum internet.

The University of Oxford-based Hub for Quantum Computing via Integrated and Interconnected Implementations is developing technologies for building quantum computers, across hardware and software.

The Hub for Quantum Enabled Position, Navigation and Timing at the University of Glasgow is working on quantum-based positioning and navigation systems for critical infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, and improved indoor and underwater navigation.

The secretary of state for science, innovation and technology, Peter Kyle, said: “We want to see a future where cutting-edge science improves everyday lives. That is the vision behind our investment in these new quantum technology hubs, by supporting the deployment of technology that will mean faster diagnoses for diseases, critical infrastructure safe from hostile threats, and cleaner energy for us all.”

Kyle hopes the hubs will bridge the gap between ideas and practical solutions to transform sectors such as healthcare and security, and create a culture of accelerated innovation, which he said could help to grow the UK economy.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said the government’s investment in these quantum hubs signifies a commitment to developing technologies that directly improve people’s lives.

Discussing the hubs and investment in quantum technologies, Paul Henninger, head of connected technology at KPMG UK, said: “The question business leaders ask most about quantum is, What can we use it for? We could be innovating much faster than we are with quantum, but very few use cases have been unlocked. The primary barriers to progress are an acute lack of skills and high costs.

“Today’s announcement is a step closer to realising how quantum can transform day-to-day business, and the financial injection will also help to stimulate additional interest and investment in this transformative technology. While these new hubs will only impact a handful of sectors initially, the broad adoption of quantum computing could lead to the creation of new markets and disrupt existing ones, accelerating economic growth – an opportunity too good to miss.”