National quantum computer centre to open at Harwell

A 4,000m2 facility based at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus is to house a new national quantum facility equipped with 12 quantum computers.

The Department for Science Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said the Harwell National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) will offer open access to quantum computing technology to industry, academia and other sectors across the UK. The site will be supported by more than 70 staff and will offer summer placements for students and crash courses for those in industry. The NQCC will also provide a dedicated quantum apprenticeship programme, with 30 PhD studentships.

The centre is supported through an initial £93m investment, delivered through the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC). UKRI has also invested a further £50m, including through the Technology Missions Fund.

DSIT said the NQCC’s systems will not be restricted to government ownership or use, enabling anyone with a valid use case to harness its cutting-edge capabilities. By fostering collaboration and innovation, the government hopes NQCC will become a key driver of quantum breakthroughs, delivering transformative benefits for both the public and private sectors.

Quantum technology is among the bets the government is making to kickstart economic growth by creating cutting-edge innovations that can be commercialised and exported, boosting the UK’s GDP. DSIT said quantum computing also has a key role to play in supporting broader efforts to rebuild Britain. For instance, by advancing science and technology, quantum computing will help create a more efficient, future-ready NHS and enhance cyber security, ensuring safer streets and a stronger digital infrastructure for the future.

DSIT said the NQCC will focus on using quantum computers to support projects such as energy grid optimisation, drug discovery, climate prediction, and advances in AI to improve medical diagnostics and fraud detection, leading to better healthcare outcomes and more secure financial systems.

Science minister Lord Vallance said the opening of the centre marked “a vital step forward in the UK’s efforts to advance quantum technologies”.

“By making its facilities available to users from across industry and academia, and with its focus on making quantum computers practically useable at scale, this centre will help them solve some of the biggest challenges we face, whether it’s delivering advances in healthcare, enhancing energy efficiency, tackling climate change, or inventing new materials,” he said.

“The innovations that will emerge from the work the NQCC will do will ultimately improve lives across the country and ensure the UK seizes the economic benefits of its leadership in quantum technologies.”

Speaking at the International Electrotechnical Commission’s annual meeting in Edinburgh earlier this week, Lord Vallance set out how the government is committed to supporting quantum companies to scale up, driving innovation that will fuel economic growth. Recent initiatives include £100m for new quantum research hubs and funding for five Quantum Centres for Doctoral Training, which will train more than 300 PhDs in the next four years.