Government accepts most quantum regulation recommendations

The Labour government has fully accepted 11 out of 14 recommendations made in the Regulatory Horizon Council’s (RHC’s) Regulating quantum technology applications report. There are three recommendations it has accepted in principle.

In the report, published in February, the RHC recommended the development of application-specific regulatory frameworks that are adaptable and proportionate to the unique properties and development stages of quantum innovations along with establishing a Quantum Regulatory Forum.

Overall, the government accepted the RHC’s recommendations relating to standards and a regulatory framework for quantum computing, as well as training for regulatory bodies. The government said it sees standards as an important tool for regulating emerging technologies, especially as their reach is increasingly international and interwoven with existing technological infrastructure.

Commenting on the RHC’s recommendation for international standards for quantum technology, the government said: “Different types of standards are required as a product progresses through technology readiness levels, and it is critical that the timing of their introduction is right to avoid stifling innovation. Participation and leadership in the development of global standards will ensure that UK values are embedded within standards that are adopted worldwide.”

In response to the RHC’s recommendation to establish sandboxes as testbeds to enable regulators to assess quantum technologies, the government said: “Sandboxes represent just one class of pro-innovation regulatory tools that can be introduced during the development cycle of an emerging technology and are not the only way through which regulators can engage with industry and innovators.”

It has agreed in principle to establishing quantum technology sandboxes for regulators, adding: “The government will involve relevant regulators in ongoing and future technological testbed programmes to inform regulatory thinking, and will consider whether regulation-specific sandboxes are needed in the future as the technology progresses and demand grows from regulators and industry.”

The RHC’s seventh and eighth recommendations, which cover government procurement of quantum technologies, were also accepted in principle. The seventh recommendation is for the government to extend and enhance existing initiatives and competitions, or alternatively, develop new pathways that transition exploratory projects into actionable procurement strategies. The RHC also urged the government, in its role as a first adopter, to embed relevant regulators in projects and programmes involving quantum technology procurement.

Read more quantum computing stories NIST has launched the first three quantum-resistant encryption algorithms, and as the threat of quantum-enabled cyber attacks grows greater, organisations are encouraged to adopt them as soon as they can.

Quantinuum is planning to develop a machine called Apollo by 2029, which it claims will have enough logical qubits to perform complex calculations.

The eighth recommendation calls for the department of science, innovation and technology (DSIT) to embed responsible innovation practices, including a demonstrated understanding of, and compliance strategy for, existing quantum technology regulations.

The RHC also wants DSIT to assist companies, through industry bodies such as UKQuantum and TechUK, with engaging in regulatory discussions and dedicate resources for regulatory training by building on existing regulator and government initiatives.

In response to the seventh and eighth recommendations, the government said it recognises the role it can play in stimulating markets and creating commercial traction for quantum technology products through procurement, as well as in developing the UK supply chains that will be essential to future commercial success.

However, it noted that most quantum technologies are at early technology readiness levels, and procurement so far has focused on pre-commercial procurement initiatives through Contracts for Innovation (formerly known as the Small Business Research Initiative), such as the Quantum Catalyst Fund.

With regards to responsible innovation, the government said: “Given the early stages of the procurement of quantum technologies, we do not think that additional responsible innovation requirements are needed at this stage.”