Why the Middle East is winning the quantum race

The year 2025 has been declared the International Year of Quantum Science by the United Nations (UN). Meanwhile, while Western nations debate policies and navigate regulatory complexities, an unexpected region has quietly emerged as a quantum cyber security frontrunner – the Middle East.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has implemented mandatory quantum-resistant algorithms for government agencies and critical sectors including finance, healthcare and aviation – regulatory requirements that came into force in 2024 under the Cryptography Executive Regulation. This concrete step puts the UAE years ahead of European regulatory frameworks. With the Middle East cyber security market projected to reach $17.25bn by 2030, this region’s quantum leadership offers crucial lessons for preparing for the post-quantum era.

According to Sergey Lozhkin, head of Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team for the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions, the UAE’s quantum preparedness stems from a fundamentally different approach to emerging threats.

“Middle East countries, especially the UAE, are at the top of this field not only in terms of thinking about it, participating in the research, but in terms of regulations and policies,” Lozhkin said during Kaspersky’s Horizons conference in Madrid.

The contrast with Europe is stark. While EU institutions continue to develop frameworks and assess risks, Gulf states are implementing concrete quantum preparedness measures. The secret appears to be a combination of government commitment, substantial financial backing and, crucially, the willingness to listen to technical experts.

“Government and regulatory organisations are genuinely listening to what the technical professionals are telling them,” Lozhkin said. “They really hear, they want to know. Sometimes European organisations don’t want to engage at that level.

The quantum timeline accelerates This practical urgency is driven by an increasingly compressed timeline for quantum threats. Experts initially estimated 10-15 years before quantum computers would pose genuine risks to current encryption standards. That timeline has now shortened considerably, partly because artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating the development of quantum technology. “AI will spoil the cards in a good form, and it can enhance and quicken the real examples of applications and algorithms that can use a quantum machine to break the encryption algorithm,” Lozhkin said. “Realistically, it’s not 15 years. I think it’s more five to 10 years.” Governments and corporations are investing heavily in quantum computing research and development, signalling strategic importance. Industry roadmaps suggest thousands of qubits will be available in the 2030s, with Google aiming for approximately one million qubits by 2030. Some 10 leading countries have established national programmes focused on quantum development, with 10 robust systems plausible within a decade. The compressed timeline becomes more concerning when examining the specific threats quantum computing poses to the current cyber security infrastructure. Research has identified three critical risks that demand immediate attention: The “store now, decrypt later” threat represents perhaps the most immediate concern. Nation-state actors are already harvesting encrypted communications with the intention of decrypting them once quantum capabilities advance. This poses a threat to sensitive diplomatic, financial, and commercial communications that retain value for years or decades. Blockchain networks face vulnerability through quantum attacks on cryptocurrency foundations. Bitcoin’s Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) could be compromised by quantum computers capable of recovering private keys from public information. Bitcoin public keys become exposed after the first transaction, creating potential attack vectors for quantum-enabled adversaries. Quantum-resistant ransomware presents a new frontier for cyber criminals. Advanced ransomware operators may adopt post-quantum cryptography to protect their malicious payloads, creating encryption that resists both classical and quantum decryption attempts.

The Middle Eastern advantage The UAE’s quantum leadership extends beyond regulatory frameworks to talent acquisition and research investment. The region’s financial resources enable aggressive recruitment of quantum researchers from Europe and America, creating a brain drain effect that compounds its advantages. “The government really puts an effort into attracting people because they can provide a lot of finance to any bright mind in this area,” Lozhkin said. “They can finance these researchers, they can buy people, they can pay them huge salaries.” This approach has created a virtuous cycle: substantial government investment attracts top talent, which generates research breakthroughs that justify further investment. The UAE is now hosting major quantum computing summits featuring professors from Harvard and Stanford universities, as well as quantum physicists and engineers who have developed quantum processors. The region’s quantum ambitions are substantial. “When it comes to quantum, I think they aim to be top five absolutely, top three maybe,” Lozhkin said. “They want to be on the top level in terms of research because it gives you global power in every aspect.”