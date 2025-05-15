How close is quantum computing to commercial reality?

Quantum computing may still be regarded by many IT leaders as a very niche technology, but broader business use cases may be just a few years away.

While only a handful of companies have machines with logical qubits today, delegates at the Commercialising Quantum Computing conference in London were told that a machine with 100 logical qubits would offer quantum advantage in material science by 2028.

This means that, by then, a sufficiently powerful and stable quantum computer would start delivering business value better than what would be possible using high performance computing.

AI and quantum computing Mark Jackson, senior quantum evangelist at Quantinuum, said the company was already using generative quantum artificial intelligence (AI). In a fireside chat at the conference, Jackson spoke about the interaction between quantum computing and AI. It is largely acknowledged that a quantum computer is not good at providing a precise answer, such as if applied to big data analysis. But, according to Jackson, it shines when used for machine learning, which can be applied to identify a correct answer. Quantum-enhanced machine learning can process large datasets far quicker than conventional computers, especially when applied to detecting patterns. “Quantum computers can detect patterns that would be missed by other conventional computing methods,” said Jackson. This ability to detect patterns in massive datasets could revolutionise cyber security. Becky Pickard, managing director of global cyber operations at Barclays, pointed out during a panel discussion that a lot of progress has been made with machine learning and how to apply it on a day-to-day basis: “We’re working with massive volumes of data – 12Tbytes – on a daily basis.” She suggested that quantum machine learning could help. From an optimisation perspective, she is keen to see the development of quantum computing applied in a way that reshapes cyber defence.

Financial services HSBC is one of the organisations that has been working on quantum computing for several years. Discussing the return on investment opportunity, and how quantum computing can be used to build more optimised financial models, Phil Intallura, global head of quantum technologies at HSBC, said: “When you breakdown the opportunities, financial services is one of the biggest beneficiaries.” As Intallura points out, banks are always looking for a better financial model: “There’s one thing that catalyses commercial organisations more than anything else, and that’s confidence. If you can show a solution using quantum technology that can get a better output based than using a supercomputers, [business decision-makers] will give you much more runway than you need.” Another application area is the ability to generate a true random number, which can feed into financial model simulations. In March, a team of researchers from JPMorganChase, Quantinuum, Argonne National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and the University of Texas at Austin published a paper in Nature discussing a technique known as Random Circuit Sampling (RCS). RCS is used to perform a certified-randomness-expansion protocol, which outputs more randomness than it takes as input. It is a task that is often used to demonstrate quantum supremacy since it cannot be achieved on a classical computer. Speaking of the usefulness of a quantum number generator at HSBC, Intallura said: “Using quantum random numbers as your entropy source to classical simulation does not change any of the underlying model practices in classical models. You’re just injecting a different source of entropy than what we would [normally] use.”