ProRail modernises GSM-Railway core network in Netherlands

In what the global comms tech provider proclaims as a global first for the rail industry, ProRail – the organisation responsible for the Netherlands’ national railway network infrastructure – is to deploy a cloud-native global system for mobile communications for railway (GSM-R) core network.

ProRail is responsible for managing and maintaining the Netherlands’ national railway infrastructure including ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the Dutch rail network, managing track maintenance and renewal, allocating rail capacity, and regulating rail traffic. It also oversees the construction and management of train stations.

By migrating its GSM-R core network, ProRail will look to enhance safety and services reliability for millions of passengers while paving the way for Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) networks.

GSM-R is the current standard for secure, reliable railway communications, supporting essential voice and data for train control and operations. FRMCS is the next-generation system and is built to offer faster data, improved integration and enhanced safety.

By moving to a cloud-native GSM-R core, Nokia says operators like ProRail will be better positioned to explore synergies across applications, enable easier integration and accelerate their journey toward FRMCS.

The upgrade, using technology from Nokia, is part of a four-year modernisation project that is designed to extend the life of ProRail’s existing 2G infrastructure, offering what are regarded as valuable insights into cloud-native technology. It is designed to enable ProRail to improve its railway services, decrease downtime, integrate new technologies as they emerge, reduce long-term total ownership costs, make seamless decisions and improve operational efficiency through real-time data exchange.

As part of the life cycle management project, Nokia will supply, install and maintain its Nokia Cloud Platform, a fully cloud-native core infrastructure that includes the Nokia Assurance Centre, Packet Core (Cloud Mobility Manager, Cloud Mobility Gateway), Registers, Intelligent Network and Data Centre Fabric.

The project will also include upgrades for MantaRay NM, the Nokia single network management system for all radio and mobile core technologies, Archive Cloud for automated network element backup and restore, and Nokia Network Services Platform for automating IP, optical and microwave networks. These are said to make ProRail’s railway communications more agile and efficient.

“It is good to see that our partner, Nokia, is still investing substantially in the development of GSM-R,” said ProRail manager of mobile communications Geert Laureijssen. “With the migration towards a cloud-native core network, we lay the basis for the next 10 years of GSM-R operation and prepares us for FRMCS.”

Nokia believes that ProRail’s deployment shows how European rail operators can build a foundation for future-ready communications as part of the ongoing industry’s digital transformation. It adds that the timeline for this transition is crucial as rail infrastructure operators prepare for GSM-R lifecycle extensions and plan their migration to FRMCS in Europe and beyond.

“Railways are a cornerstone of green and efficient mobility,” said Emanuele Di Liberto, head of global rail business at Nokia. “By beginning the transition to a cloud-native architecture, ProRail is ensuring its communication systems remain secure, reliable and open to future innovation. We are proud to support ProRail in this transformation, which demonstrates the readiness of cloud-native solutions to support mission-critical infrastructure.”