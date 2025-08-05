Xantaro joins Jisc Framework for next-gen education connectivity

Managed services provider Xantaro has revealed it has been successfully included on the Jisc Network Solutions Framework, a key procurement route for digital infrastructure across the UK education and research sector.

A not-for-profit, membership organisation that has offered digital services for UK education and research for more than 30 years, Jisc has the stated mission to lead the UK tertiary education, research and innovation sectors, and be pioneers in the use of digital technology and data. The organisation says it is on a mission to harness the power of technology and data, to transform how knowledge is shared, applied and enhanced.

Jisc is also structured to deliver the digital infrastructure and shared services that inform, protect and promote UK education and research. It operates Janet, the UK’s national research and education network, whose frameworks are accessible not only to members, but also to other eligible organisations connected to it, including local authorities, research councils and regional broadband consortia.

The Jisc Network Solutions Framework has been set up to offer a compliant, efficient and value-driven route to market for institutions across higher education, further education and UK research.

Xantaro says its inclusion means members can avoid lengthy procurement processes, while benefiting from five key business benefits. These include: pre-approved credibility – suppliers are financially and technically vetted by Jisc Services Ltd (JSL); simplified procurement – tailored mini-competitions, faster than full tenders; pre-agreed commercial terms – no need for contract negotiation; cost-efficiencies through collaborative spend and reduced admin overhead; and broad access to cutting-edge network equipment including WAN, Wi-Fi and firewall services.

As a first-time supplier to the framework, Xantaro says it’s already engaging closely with Jisc stakeholders and its member institutions to demonstrate its commitment and long-term investment in the sector’s growth. Noting a rapidly evolving digital landscape, the company adds that it’s mapping pathways towards next-generation 800G services, underlining its readiness to support the future of education and research connectivity in the UK.

“Being awarded a place on the Jisc Network Solutions Framework is a significant milestone for Xantaro,” said client director of public sector and enterprise Stuart Smith. “Jisc’s framework is designed to provide access to the best products for the needs of the UK’s education and research sector, and we’re proud to be included as a mark of the trust that can be placed in Xantaro to provide exactly what the sector needs. We’re looking forward to working with Jisc members as they prepare for a future shaped by next-generation networking.”

Xantaro has been awarded Lot 9 (Nokia) and Lot 24 (Precision Optical Technologies) on the framework, which officially began on 1 June, and will run for two years, with two optional one-year extensions.

The company says participation under both lots ensures that Jisc members now have streamlined access to the full suite of Nokia and Precision Optical Technologies services, supported by its own deep technical expertise and service experience.

“Xantaro being added to Jisc Network Solutions Framework should help more of the UK’s leading institutions access next-generation Nokia equipment to expand their network,” added Paul Alexander, vice-president and country general manager of UK and Ireland at Nokia. “Xantaro’s deep understanding of our technology makes them a strong partner for enabling next-gen network deployments in education and research.”

Antony Henderson, director of sales at Precision Optical Technologies, said: “Precision Optical Technologies is excited to work with Xantaro to support the members of Jisc. [Its] first-class technical expertise and commitment to service excellence make [it] a great match for institutions seeking scalable, high-performance and vendor-agnostic connectivity solutions.”