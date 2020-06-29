Ericsson gets head of steam for 5G connectivity in European rail industry
Swedish tech supplier joins Association of the European Rail Supply Industry to show how next-generation networks can enable the industry to meet tomorrow’s IT and communications challenges
Ericsson has joined the Association of the European Rail Supply Industry (UNIFE), aiming to take advantage of new communications technical standards within the industry and show how 5G and mission-critical networks can enable it to meet the challenges of rail digitisation.
UNIFE represents European train builders and rail equipment suppliers, and by joining it, Ericsson said it is strengthening its commitment to developing critical network capabilities for the rail industry.
Built on 3GPP 4G and 5G technology, Ericsson’s mission-critical networks and applications deliver next-generation, secure, resilient and high-performance mission-critical mobile broadband communication services, said the company, adding that it is working with communications service providers to empower digital transformation for public safety agencies and critical infrastructure industries.
As a UNIFE member, Ericsson said it will further support the railway sector to tap the potential of digitisation to improve the quality and efficiency of operation, passenger experience and network and data security.
It said its membership will make an important contribution to accelerating the modernisation of railway communications with 5G for FRMCS (Future Railway Mobile Communication Systems). In 2018, Ericsson and Swisscom demonstrated end-to-end network slicing to meet the needs of the railway sector, and Ericsson is currently testing connectivity together with national rail companies.
Meanwhile, in Nürnburg, Germany, Ericsson has built multiple 5G radio sites at the city’s switching yards to enable the use of drones and artificial intelligence (AI) in accident prevention. In a live 5G test, drones transmitted high-resolution images from the freight yard over a 5G connection to an AI engine, enabling the detection of possible accident risks on the track. In the next phase of the project, AI will be used to check the pressure threshold of hazardous goods transport and to monitor valuable goods.
Also, as a UNIFE member, Ericsson said it will be able to participate in EU-funded innovation and research projects.
Manuel Ruiz, head of mission-critical networks at Ericsson, said the fundamental changes in technology that come with 5G and mission-critical networks will enable the rail industry to meet the challenge of digitisation and business transformation.
“With the standardisation of the FRMCS expected to be based on 5G, Ericsson is honoured to join UNIFE,” he added. “Many communications service providers in Europe have already chosen Ericsson’s 5G technology. We look forward to helping the railway sector achieve their operational goals using this technology.”
Read more on Ericsson and 5G
- European telecoms network suppliers Ericsson and Nokia have been selected by Singapore telcos to deploy the country’s two standalone 5G networks.
- China Telecom, China Unicom tap Ericsson for 5G core portfolio systems, including cloud packet, NFVI, dynamic orchestration and spectrum sharing.
- Ericsson bullish on 5G despite Covid-19 as its chief highlights the importance of connectivity during times of crisis and unprecedented surge in network traffic.
Unified Communications: the key to prospering in the new working reality of Covid-19
The coronavirus is changing everything about how people work, and will do so permanently. It added that even though the working world was experiencing unprecedented uncertainty, there were two things that should be borne in mind: the virus will pass, and at the other side of the pandemic, the world of work will look very different.
Read more on Internet of Things (IoT)
-
Ericsson upgrades 5G forecast as research finds mobile networks take added strain from Covid-19
-
O2 extends 5G network, hits 10,000 mark for LTE-M in UK
-
Telefónica Deutschland, Bell Canada select Ericsson as 5G network partner
-
SmarTone deploys Ericsson Spectrum Sharing to open the gates to 5G-based smart city
Start the conversation
0 comments