Ericsson enables commercial 5G network for Telia in Stockholm

In a move described as a milestone for the operator and its technical partners alike, Swedish operator Telia has launched a commercial 5G service in Sweden.

Initially covering Stockholm city centre, with most of Norrmalm, Östermalm and Vasastan to be covered by mid-June, the network will use the 700MHz frequency band boosted by LTE and New Radio (NR) carrier aggregation.

Telia said the aim of its 5G network was to enhance and supplement its low-band 5G commercial services with additional nationwide 5G coverage, including mid- and high-frequency 5G bands following the auction of the related spectrum by the Swedish government later this year.

“Our networks have never been more important to lives and livelihoods than now,” said Telia CEO Allison Kirkby, commenting on the launch. “Telia’s 5G launch lays the foundations for the next phase of digital transformation, with innovation, sustainability and security as three critical pillars, and we are proud to be doing this launch in partnership with Ericsson.

“As we roll out 5G across Sweden, we will open up new user experiences and accelerated innovation in areas such as entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing and transport, that will collectively strengthen and protect everyone living and working in Sweden, and Swedish competitiveness in the world.”

Telia’s 5G network is said to be powered 100% by renewable electricity, accredited by the Swedish Environmental Protection Association’s Good Environmental Choice mark, and also Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from Ericsson.

Having already partnered successfully on 5G in Sweden – including enabling the country’s first live 5G network at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology and partnering with Volvo to operate Sweden’s first industrial 5G network – Telia said it had also selected Ericsson as its 5G partner for the launch network.

Earlier in May 2020, Telia Norway also launched its first commercial 5G services, with Ericsson as its sole 5G RAN supplier. In addition, products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System are already powering the first Telia Company Stockholm city centre 5G services and supporting commercially available Telia 5G-ready smartphones.

Ericsson now has 39 live 5G networks in 22 countries. Ericsson’s live networks are part of the 91 commercial 5G agreements or contracts the company has with unique operators globally, of which 48 are publicly announced 5G deals.

“This is a real milestone for us as a Swedish company as we partner with Telia Company to make commercial 5G a reality for its users in Stockholm,” remarked Ericsson president and CEO Börje Ekholm. “Whether through enhanced mobile broadband or innovative new business, societal and industrial applications, 5G is set to change life and society for the better right across Sweden. We look forward to working with our strategic partner Telia Company to drive this change and ensure Sweden benefits from the competitive benefits of digitisation.”