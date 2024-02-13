MSB strengthens Sweden’s national critical network with 5G

The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) has procured a 5G core network from Ericsson to develop its Rakel G2 critical communications network for public safety and emergency services, including national defence purposes.

Led by a director general appointed by the Swedish government, MSB is responsible for helping Swedish society prepare for major accidents, crises and the consequences of war. It has approximately 1,200 employees working in Karlstad, Kristinehamn, Stockholm, Sandö, Revinge and Rosersberg.

MSB’s remit encompasses issues concerning civil protection, public safety, emergency management and civil defence as long as no other authority has responsibility. Responsibility refers to measures taken before, during and after an emergency or crisis.

The organisation works in cooperation with the municipalities, county councils, other authorities, the private sector and various organisations via knowledge enhancement, support, training, exercises, regulation, supervision and its own operations.

MSB’s new dual-mode 5G Core network from Ericsson will be a crucial part of Sweden’s next-generation public protection and disaster relief (PPDR) mission-critical mobile network designated Rakel G2. Ericsson’s 5G core network will initially complement MSB’s existing national radio communications system, Rakel, based on the Tetra standard.

Rakel is used by more than 650 organisations spanning a range of authorities, including police, customs, military defence, coastguard, rescue services and medical healthcare.

“A prerequisite for cooperation within our national defence is access to a robust, modern, dedicated communications system,” said Ronny Harpe, director of Rakel and command operating systems at MSB. “An investment in such a system not only strengthens Sweden’s ability to collaborate and lead mission-critical operations on an everyday basis, but also during potential large-scale crises.”

Ericsson believes that the ability to securely communicate with guaranteed high quality in such emergency situations – particularly when multiple stakeholder agencies are involved – could be a crucial factor in saving lives. Through use of the 5G core network – whose implementation is planned to start in 2024 – Ericsson said police, fire brigades, emergency medical services and military organisations will be able to collaborate more effectively with enhanced situational awareness, provided by secure and fast means of sharing voice, data, images and video.

“By providing Ericsson’s latest 5G core technology, we are supporting MSB’s mission to strengthen Sweden’s national critical network,” added Jenny Lindqvist, head of market area Europe and Latin America at Ericsson. “5G is the most versatile and capable technology available to meet such demanding requirements for secure and effective communications through voice, data, images and video.”