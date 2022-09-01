Swedish Electronics Protection Act coincides with major cyber spend

Sweden has introduced the Electronics Protection Act (EPA), with the aim of increasing security and safety for users of communications devices.

Implemented by the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) on 1 August 2022, the new law will, for the first time, deliver protections that extend to non-traditional telecoms services such as emails, instant messaging and social media group chats.

The EPA will have a significant impact on how Sweden’s public electronic communications networks and publicly available electronic communications services operate.

Public communications networks are defined in the EPA as electronic communications networks that are used wholly or predominantly for the provision of publicly available electronic communications services that support the transfer of information between network termination points.

Similarly, electronic communications networks are defined as transmission systems, switching or routing equipment, passive network components and other resources, which permit the conveyance of signals by wire, radio, optical or other electromagnetic means, irrespective of the type of information being transmitted.

The EPA marks the latest government initiative to bolster user security in electronic communications networks.

Central provisions in the EPA conform with the EU Directive 2018/1972 that established the European Electronic Communications Code. It replaces Sweden’s current Electronic Communications Act.

The EPA and expanded rules will affect all existing and new players delivering electronic communications networks and services covered by current regulations in Sweden, said Jenny Bohman, a legal adviser at the PTS.

“Although the target group is public electronic communications networks providers and publicly available electronic communications services, certain provisions of the new law will also apply to operators offering interpersonal number-independent communications services like messaging services in internet-based apps or linked to social media,” said Bohman.

The number-independent interpersonal communication services covered by the EPA also include voice over IP (VoIP), the technology that enables users to make voice calls over broadband connections rather than more traditional public-switched telephone networks.

Moreover, the EPA incorporates new and more comprehensive rules relating to the kind of information to be provided by service providers to users before entering into contract agreements. The EPA gives the PTS greater powers to impose penalty fees on service providers and network operators that cover specific types of violations. Fines set down in the EPA range up to a maximum of SEK10m (€938,000).

The EPA includes a provision, which is integrated into Section 1 of the Act, that seeks to advance investment in high-capacity fibre and 5G networks in Sweden. Section 1 deals with facilitating individual providers and authorities to achieve the highest possible traffic in terms of capacity.

Scope of the EPA covers security in networks and services, in addition to new rules relating to obligations on communications network service providers to disclose subscriber data, number portability, switching internet connection service providers and emergency communications, in addition to the duty of care on service providers to inform customers about automatic contract extensions.

The EPA does not apply to content carried on electronic communications networks using electronic communications services. Virtual private networks (VPNs) are not considered to be content services in the EPA on the basis that they do not provide content on the internet and serve only as access points to encryption and IP addresses.

Under the new law, VPN is not being equated with public communications networks. This legal position applies regardless of whether the VPN is offered to the public through agreements and in exchange for remuneration.

The EPA is the latest in a series of legislative and practical initiatives by Sweden in 2022 to strengthen IT network and data protections.