Danish government extends nationwide Tetra network for first responders

In a deployment that is regarded as enabling as many as 40,000 first responders to communicate safely over the next decade, Motorola Solutions company Dansk Beredskabskommunikation (DBK) has been awarded an eight-year contract by the Danish National Police’s Centre for Emergency Communication (CFB) to implement and continue to operate the nationwide public safety communications network.

DBK provides the existing Terrestrial Trunked Radio (Tetra) system that has already seen use among Denmark’s first responders and military personnel in day-to-day operations and emergency situations.

The deal aims to allow emergency services in the country to collaborate effectively over the highly resilient and secure Tetra network, and will also include a new functionality enabling first responders to automatically switch between land mobile radio (LMR) and broadband service, including Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G networks. The new Tetra infrastructure is designed to enable first responders to maintain reliable and uninterrupted communication through their Tetra talk groups when radio users move out of range, for example, in indoor or underground facilities.

The contract for the next-generation emergency services network for the Danish National Police’s CFB also includes a security operations centre (SOC) that will monitor the performance of the network in real time so that cyber security threats can be addressed more quickly and efficiently.

“We are excited to build on our trusted relationship with the Danish National Police and the public safety agencies that keep communities safe,” said Michael Kaae, corporate vice-president at Motorola Solutions. “With the expertise of our teams in Copenhagen and worldwide, we will continue to provide exceptional operational service and Tetra innovation for decades to come.”

The deployment in Denmark comes just after Motorola announced it is to deploy its M500 in-car video system to Lithuania Police, bringing new capabilities to the force’s operational vehicles. Powered by artificial intelligence and high-resolution cameras, the M500 constantly scans the environment from multiple viewpoints to help officers identify threats in real time and provide valuable video evidence.

The police force is implementing the in-car video solution to support a variety of its daily operations to help keep the nation’s roads safe.

Motorola Solutions will provide the M500 together with its VideoManager evidence management platform to store and manage video footage from in-car video technology, as well as the VB400 body-worn cameras used by Lithuanian Police officers. The company’s VideoManager software provides a seamless and intuitive workflow, and enables frontline teams to share footage between officers and the control room to collate video evidence for investigations and post event reviews.

“Police officers need to be prepared for anything when they are out on patrol,” said Kaae. “Even seemingly mundane situations can escalate in seconds. Video security technology can play a critical role in protecting police officers, community members and property, and is an integral part of modern policing.”