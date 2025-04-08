Boost to push-to-talk services will see MCPTT, PTT revenue soar by end of 2028

Carrier-integrated and over-the-top (OTT) solutions for critical push-to-talk (PTT) services over mobile and broadband PTT services have been in existence for more than 20 years. Now, the sector is reforming to the point where service revenue associated with mission-critical (MCPTT) and broadband PTT subscriptions over commercial mobile operator and critical communications broadband networks will surpass $12bn by the end of 2028, according to research from SNS Telecom & IT.

PTT services fundamentally improve collaboration and productivity for commercial business users across a diverse range of sectors. The MCPTT & broadband PTT market: 2025 – 2030 study defines MCPTT as an evolution of PoC/PTToC (PTT-Over-Cellular) technology aimed at meeting or exceeding the performance of mission-critical group communications in digital land mobile radio (LMD) systems, such as APCO P25 and Tetra.

It noted that enabling voice services with fast call setup times, clear audio quality in high-noise environments, priority/pre-emption, and other differentiating features, MCPTT solutions may also incorporate mission-critical video (MCVideo) and mission-critical data (MCData) capabilities. These three services are collectively referred to as MCX or MCS (mission-critical PTT, video and data) in 3GPP terminology. MCPTX and push-to-anything (PTX) are also used.

The analyst sees MCPTT and broader MCX services as a more recent addition to the market and are largely driven by public safety broadband, future railway mobile communication system (FRMCS) readiness, utility grid transformation and Industry 4.0 digitisation initiatives.

The report forecasts strong demand for such services and calculates that MCPTT and broadband PTT service revenue will grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% between 2025 and 2028, eventually accounting for more than $12bn the end of that period.

Although non-critical broadband PTT services are cited as continuing to constitute the bulk of subscriptions, much of this growth will be driven by 3GPP standards-compliant MCX service offerings, which are increasingly being adopted by business and mission-critical end user organisations of all sizes across a host of industries.

Looking at who will be the leading players in the industry, the report highlights AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Southern Linc, Telus, Bell Canada, SFR, KPN, Swisscom, Telia, Føroya Tele, Plus (Polkomtel), STC (Saudi Telecom Company), Omantel, Telstra, Telecom Argentina and other public mobile operators as having either deployed or are in the process of launching MCPTT service offerings to expand their B2B customer base among first responders and other critical communications user groups.

MCPTT functionality has been implemented in purpose-built critical communications broadband networks such as South Korea’s Safe-Net and LTE-R networks; FirstNet – via AT&T in the US but with direct integration into a dedicated core network; France’s Radio Network of the Future (RRF); and the UK’s controversial Emergency Services Network (ESN). Also in the US are deployments by the Georgia State Patrol, Dallas (Georgia) Police Department and other state/local first responder agencies across the country.

Other implementations include Hub One’s private cellular network in Paris airports; Spain’s State Emergency Digital Radiocommunications System (SIRDEE); the Italian Ministry of Interior’s public safety LTE platform; Tampnet’s offshore private 4G/5G networks; Finland’s VIRVE 2.0 mission-critical broadband service; Türkiye’s KETUM hybrid narrowband-broadband system; Oman’s public safety broadband network; Qatar MOI’s (Ministry of Interior) private LTE network; and Nedaa’s 4G network for critical communications in Dubai.