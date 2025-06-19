Brazil’s defence, public safety agencies unify comms with federal network

The Brazilian Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) is to deploy a federal mission-critical communications service based on technology from Motorola Solutions.

Brazil’s defence and public safety agencies have in the past struggled with real-time coordination, with the bodies’ use of separate communication systems causing delays that undermined response efforts.

To address these challenges, the Band Administration Entity (EAF), an organisation created by Anatel, has selected Motorola Solutions to implement a federal mission-critical communications offering that will enable Brazil’s defence and public safety organisations to seamlessly collaborate during joint missions.

Rolling out from the capital, Brasilia, the product will enable agencies to coherently share information, coordinate responses and make better-informed decisions for the protection and service of Brazil’s communities.

As a combined nationwide service, organisations such as the Brazilian Army, the Federal Highway Patrol and the Distrito Federal Military Police will be equipped with the trusted reliability and resiliency of land mobile radio (LMR) voice communications together with advanced broadband capabilities, including video streaming, and the ability to share rich data and multimedia.

“Efficiently addressing drug trafficking, organised crime and natural disasters demands highly coordinated multi-agency responses,” said Geraldo Segatto, head of government private network project at EAF.

“In the past, defence and public safety agencies, each using separate communication systems, struggled with real-time coordination, causing delays that undermined response efforts. The new solution eliminates these communication barriers, enabling reliable connectivity for federal agencies and, in its next phase, state military and civil police, to significantly improve response times and mission success.”

Motorola Solutions will integrate multiple existing LMR systems and add mission-critical Push-to-X (MCX) broadband services to enhance interagency interoperability and access to data applications to better protect Brazil’s communities.

In addition, EAF will implement Wave PTX, a 3GPP standards-compliant communications platform that will run on the government’s private 4G network, and Critical Connect, a service that will enable interoperability between the 4G network and P25, Tetra and DMR land mobile radio systems.

“Motorola Solutions is proud to support Brazil’s vision for public safety modernisation by delivering a communications platform that bridges the proven reliability of land mobile radio technology with the media-rich capabilities of MCX broadband services,” added Edison Ambrosio, sales director of defence and federal markets at Motorola Solutions.

“This integration provides Brazil’s defence and public safety agencies with resilience, enhanced situational awareness and seamless interoperability for faster and more effective emergency response across the nation.”

The deployment in Brazil comes after Motorola Solutions ended 2024 by expanding its emergency communications offer in Europe, in particular furthering its control and command centre portfolio with the acquisition of 3tc, a provider of control room software services for Fire and Rescue Services and Police.

3tc’s flagship computer-aided dispatch software is designed to maximise 999 call-taker speed and efficiency in high-stress environments. The single-screen software gathers and synthesises critical data that enables call takers to display the real-time location of the caller and the closest emergency responders to dispatch help more quickly.