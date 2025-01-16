UK Home Office reveals new approach to deliver Emergency Services Network

After several delays and much parliamentary criticism regarding the project and its technology stakeholder over the past 10 years, the Labour government has decided to embark on a new approach to deliver on the controversial Emergency Services Network (ESN), with new IT and comms partners, including IBM and Ericsson; and minister for policing, fire and crime prevention, Diana Johnson, has been given specific responsibility to ensure the project is running to time and cost.

Almost from inception, the £2bn ESN network project has been beset by delays and cost overruns. In 2015, the UK Home Office of David Cameron’s government contracted suppliers to provide a new ESN to replace the existing and well-liked Airwave terrestrial trunked radio (Tetra) network used by all 108 police, fire and ambulance services across England, Scotland and Wales to communicate between the field and control rooms.

As part of its Emergency Services Mobile Communications Programme (ESMCP), the Home Office intended ESN to fully replace Airwave, cost less and provide users with access to what it described as “modern” mobile data. The government expected to turn off Airwave in 2019.

In the same year, the Home Office contracted mobile operator EE to provide priority access to its mobile network and increase network coverage. It also contracted Motorola Solutions UK for software and systems including critical features not normally found on a mobile network, such as a first-of-a-kind “push-to-talk” functionality.

Numerous delays and criticism of the role of Motorola Solutions eventually led to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) opening an investigation into the role of the Airwave network in the ESN in October 2021, with a particular focus on the impact of Motorola’s dual role as the owner of the company providing the planned new mobile radio network and as a key existing supplier. In May 2023, the CMA recommended restricting how much Motorola can charge the emergency services to use Airwave.

By July 2023, the previous government conceded that it still did not know when ESN would be ready, with predictions suggesting not until at least 2026 and more likely 2029. At that time, a damning report by the UK’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) found that continued delays to the ESN have caused significant costs for the emergency services and with no mechanism put in place by government to help fund the extra costs.

The PAC also noted that despite having spent some £2bn, ESN “has not delivered anything substantial or reduced any risks”. The PAC also slammed the Home Office for appearing complacent in its confidence that it could reduce the risks to the project, and that the department’s optimism appeared “disconnected from the reality of its performance to date and the challenges ahead”.

As the new user services supplier, IBM will now be responsible for leading the design, build and system integration of the ESN platform. Key to achieving this, said the Home Office, would be IBM’s delivery of IT infrastructure, fundamental to ensuring improved and more efficient communication capabilities for mission-critical services. These include implementing what are called the next generation of fast, safe and secure voice, video and data communication, allowing emergency services to work in tandem and coordinate efforts when protecting and aiding members of the public.

In collaboration with IBM, Ericsson will implement its core network, and business and operations support systems portfolios, alongside its mission-critical expertise and other professional services to deliver the new network. Software for new handheld devices will provide data-sharing functions and real-time video features, providing personnel with the critical information they need to save lives, as well as a push-to-talk protocol for instant communications.

In its new approach, the Labour government said it was committing to delivering the project as quickly as possible, and helping to save lives as a result. In August 2024, the UK Home Office entered into a mobile services agreement worth £1.85bn with BT Group and its mobile subsidiary, EE, for the development and provision of a 4G network for the ESN.

“Every day, our brave emergency services help members of the public facing life-or-death situations,” said Johnson. “We must do everything we can to maximise the chances of successful outcomes, and communications between frontline staff is critical to ensuring this. This government is working tirelessly to support this project, making sure it is delivered in a timely and cost-effective manner, and IBM will be an important part of bringing the Emergency Services Network online.”