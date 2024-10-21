Leicestershire Fire and Rescue goes live with emergency response comms

Following what it said was 16 months of intensive technical and physical work, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to providing rapid and effective emergency response, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) has launched its updated 999 call handling and mobilisation system.

Headquartered in in Birstall, Leicester, LFRS provides emergency response, prevention and protection services from 20 stations across the city and the surrounding counties of Leicestershire and Rutland.

During 2022–23, the force attended a total of 9,440 emergency incidents, including 2,650 fires and 710 road traffic collisions. A total of 13,660 home safety checks were completed and LFRS fitted 4,767 smoke alarms. Some 238 schools were visited as part of the service’s schools programme, delivering fire and road safety education to 21,033 pupils.

Supplied by Motorola Solutions, the mobilisation system is designed to enhance LFRS’s ability to swiftly and accurately handle emergency calls.

The system is primarily designed to improve LFRS’s response efficiency, bolstering coordination and communication with partner agencies under the UK’s Joint Emergency Services Interoperability Principles (Jesip) framework.

Jesip’s Joint doctrine: The interoperability framework sets out a standard approach to multi-agency working, along with training and awareness products for responding organisations to train their staff.

The tech system’s real-time data collection capabilities are said to enhance situational awareness for control room operators. Moreover, the system’s VideoManager feature facilitates the secure storage and management of large volumes of data, enabling smoother collaboration between emergency services, particularly during high-demand periods when multiple incidents occur simultaneously across various locations.

LFRS said the system is a testament to its ongoing dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in emergency response capabilities. As an indication of just how necessary the deployment was, LFRS successfully managed its first 999 call under the new platform just seven minutes after the system was activated.

“This marks a significant milestone for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service,” said chief fire and rescue officer Callum Faint. “These systems are arguably the most critical to any emergency service, as even the smallest error could have significant consequences for our community. That’s why it was vital to get this right. Our project team, working closely with Motorola Solutions, has delivered outstanding results within a very tight timeframe.

“Our control room is the backbone of our emergency response operations,” he added. “The ability to gather critical information quickly and relay it to our teams on the ground is essential for safeguarding both the public and our crews. This new system ensures we can do that more efficiently and with greater accuracy. The switch has been a complete success so far, and a positive step forward for us and our purpose of ‘Safer People, Safer Places’.”

Fergus Mayne, UK and Ireland country manager at Motorola Solutions, said: “When every second counts, the centralised control room for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service will enable greater operational efficiency and more effective emergency response. Our technology connects people when they need it most, and we are proud to supply LFRS with a system that will support collaboration and strengthen safety across the communities it serves.”