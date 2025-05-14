London Fire Brigade improves emergency response network

In an industry where response times can mean the difference between life and death, London Fire Brigade (LFB) has selected NEC Software Solutions UK (NECSWS) to enhance its emergency response and mobilising system to improve emergency response times, along with the quality and reach of mechanisms to reach responders.

LFB has the simple aim of helping London be the safest city in the world, with a leading fire and rescue service. Employing 5,000 people, LFB protects people and property from fire within the 1,587 square kilometres of Greater London. It is, not surprisingly, the busiest fire and rescue service in the UK and one of the largest firefighting and rescue organisations in the world.

Unlike other brigades in the UK that use a combination of full-time and part-time staff and retained firefighters who carry out firefighting duties in addition to their usual employment, LFB is the only UK fire service where all operational staff are full-time. To provide a round-the-clock service, it operates a two-shift, four-watch system at stations. Control staff take emergency 999 calls, find out details of incidents, send fire engines and deploy resources to emergencies.

The NECSWS deployment aims to introduce “cutting-edge” technology that will make it easier and quicker for the public to contact the fire brigade and improve its response to emergencies across the capital. The system is expected to be ready in 2026.

Using real-time data analytics, the technology is attributed with enabling LFB to pinpoint where calls are coming from and flag them as linked to a single incident, even before a call is answered. NECSWS said this will help the control room coordinate the responding units and avoid sending multiple crews to one location unless required.

In larger emergencies, it can also suggest how to move teams across the city, making sure help reaches those who need it as quickly as possible. The system will also allow the public to contact the fire service through WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

In addition, the system aims to make it simpler for people whose first language is not English. It will be able to pick up different languages during emergency calls and immediately translate them, helping control room staff understand what is happening and send help without delay.

Assessing what the NECSWS solution could bring to the service, London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Patrick Goulbourne said: “Having the right technology means we can be there for Londoners when they need us most. Our crews work under immense pressure, and it’s vital we give them the best tools possible to help protect our capital city and its people. This new technology shows our commitment to improving and modernising our service so we can respond to incidents as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

NECSWS, which was selected following a competitive tender, will work with unified communications provider Mitel to integrate the new communications channels into the control room system, ensuring staff can respond efficiently when a member of the public reaches out for help, whichever method of communication they use.

“Firefighters and control room teams do an incredible job, often in the toughest circumstances,” remarked NECSWS product and business development director Paul Eggleton. “Our job is to make sure the technology supports them every step of the way. We’ve been working with London Fire Brigade for the last 10 years, so it’s great they have chosen us again to support their effort in keeping London safe.”