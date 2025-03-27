Nokia launches DAC Marketplace to empower industrial enterprises

Nokia has expanded its industrial application ecosystem with the launch of six Industry 4.0 applications deployed on its MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) solution, as well as a marketplace designed to accelerate internet of things (IoT) deployments across industrial enterprises.

Explaining the reasons for the launch of the applications, Nokia said enterprises operating in asset-intensive industries such as ports, mining and manufacturing face significant challenges in harnessing value from real-time operational technology (OT) data to achieve their digitisation goals.

These solutions employ enabling technologies such as machine and process control, video analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), environmental sensing, industrial connectivity and network security to provide “unique industrial use cases”, according to Nokia.

Introduced in 2022, the on-premise, as-a-service subscription-based industrial edge MXIE is deployed as part of the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud offering, with the aim of allowing enterprises to experience how it supports their Industry 4.0 application needs, accelerating digital transformation beyond connectivity, and supporting operational technology data applications and workloads.

The expansion is designed to enhance industry automation, efficiency, safety, security and sustainability, providing enterprises tools to drive innovation across a number of areas including industrial DataOps, machine automation, AI-powered quality inspection, advanced video analytics for safety and automation, workplace safety and environmental monitoring, OT, IoT and security. They also integrate applications from technology partners, including Bosch Rexroth, Ipsotek, Nozomi Networks, Prosys OPC, SmartCone and SwitchON.

For example, Prosys open platform communications unified architecture (OPC UA) Forge provides a single point of access for collecting data from various industrial assets. Said to be especially useful in brownfield deployments, the app facilitates structured data organisation using OPC UA information modelling, ensuring interoperability across different manufacturers and system generations.

Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX OS is an operating system for industrial automation. Running on MXIE, ctrlX OS packaged with industrial applications can provide integration of machines, data visualisation, process automation and secure communication across industrial use cases. In combination with the control platform ctrlX CORE of Bosch Rexroth, real-time control of machines is enabled.

SwitchON DeepInspect uses high-precision AI models to reduce defects, lower inspection costs and optimise manufacturing processes, while Ipsotek VISuite enhances situational awareness with precise object tracking and AI-powered automation to improve worker safety and production monitoring. SmartCone’s HeatGuardian solution is designed to provide real-time worker heat stress monitoring, ensuring workplace safety in different and challenging environmental conditions.

Purpose-built for complex industrial, commercial, and critical infrastructure environments, the Nozomi Networks Platform (including Guardian sensors) uses AI with the aim of delivering real-time asset visibility, threat detection and vulnerability management to minimise cyber risk and maximise operational resilience.

“Enterprises require intelligent, secure and scalable solutions to navigate the complexities of digital transformation and introduce use cases that will deliver concrete benefits,” said Stephan Litjens, vice-president of enterprise campus edge at Nokia Cloud and Network Services.

“The expansion of industrial applications deployed on MXIE underscores Nokia’s commitment to fostering an open and interoperable industrial edge ecosystem. With our expanded portfolio of industrial edge applications, we are enabling businesses to accelerate their digitalisation journey while ensuring quality, safety and security, efficiency and sustainability.”

The Digital Automation for Campus (DAC) Marketplace is designed to bring together ready-to-deploy industrial enterprise solutions, including Nokia and third-party devices, apps and services. Solutions available in the marketplace include offerings from merchants including Accton Technology Corporation, Aprecomm, EPS Global, Etra Telecom, Exloc, InfiniG and RugGear.