Celona, HCLTech team to deliver advanced private 5G

Over the past year, a welter of industry research anticipated that as the availability of 5G networks and devices improves, there will be a more rapid global expansion of private networks across diverse industries. Aiming to tap into this dynamic, private 5G networks provider Celona has entered into a strategic partnership with tech firm HCLTech to jointly deliver advanced private 5G network services to enterprises worldwide.

The companies’ joint offering is designed to drive digital innovation and operational efficiencies across multiple sectors. In particular, they regard the partnership as marking a significant milestone in the advancement of private 5G, promising to revolutionise how industries can use the latest in wireless connectivity to achieve their Industry 4.0 goals.

Specifically, the firms said they will focus on providing a private network service that combines Celona’s private 5G technology with HCLTech’s digital portfolio and experience in digital transformation, which helps enterprises use data and artificial intelligence (AI) to build a digital culture, modernise all aspects of the business collaboration and accelerate Industry 4.0 initiatives.

“We are thrilled to partner with HCLTech to accelerate the deployment of private 5G networks across the industries that need it most,” said Sanjeet Pandit, vice-president of global sales at Celona.

“This collaboration will enable us to offer tailored solutions that meet the unique connectivity needs for each target industry, driving innovation through automation and enhancing productivity on a global scale.”

Gurpreet Singh Kohli, senior vice-president of HCLTech, added: “We look forward to offering best-in-class private network solutions together with Celona.

“This partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering next-generation digital transformation solutions to our clients. By combining our expertise with Celona’s advanced private 5G technology, we are poised to redefine connectivity and drive significant value for businesses worldwide.”

HCLTech said it was among the first global system integrators to recognise that successful digital transformation programmes need to be built on a foundation of robust and secure wireless connectivity. It works with customers across major verticals, providing industry services for financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, technology and services, telecom and media, retail and consumer packaged goods, and public services.

For its part, Silicon Valley-based Celona developed the industry’s first 5G LAN system, a turnkey private 5G service designed to enable enterprises to address their growing needs for secure and reliable wireless connectivity for critical business applications. It said its 5G LAN service has been deployed by a wide range of global customers across industries.

To date, the company has raised over $135m in venture funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT Ventures, Cervin Ventures, DigitalBridge and Qualcomm Ventures.