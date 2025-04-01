Southern Linc enhances management, security of its private cellular network

Noting that the number of cyber attacks on US utilities jumped by 70% between 2023 and 2024, and an ever-increasing volume of connected devices on businesses’ networks, OneLayer has stated that being selected by Southern Linc to enhance the management and security of its secure CriticalLinc LTE network is testament to these dynamics facing critical infrastructure companies.

OneLayer said that its stated mission is to help private network owners enhance their operational efficiency and security, with a strategic objective being to support leading utilities in their digital transformation journeys.

In the new deployment, the private LTE/5G OT management and zero-trust security provider is supplying its Bridge platform to the wireless subsidiary of Southern Company, which is a regional LTE carrier providing coverage in areas of the southeast US including Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. Southern Company is the parent of three electric utilities in the same area – Alabama Power, Georgia Power and Mississippi Power – which are also Southern Linc customers.

Using core network technology provided by Ericsson, Southern Linc owns and manages a private regional LTE network covering 122,000 square miles of service territory. The network supports a variety of devices and applications for commercial and utility customers, including electric grid control and monitoring devices, cellular routers, mission-critical push-to-talk services, smartphones, hotspots, laptops/tablets and sensors, among other devices.

Facing significantly increasing demand for network access, Southern Linc selected OneLayer’s Bridge platform to enhance the management and security of the CriticalLinc network. The Bridge solution is designed to provide customised network management and security capabilities that address Southern Linc’s unique needs.

With the Bridge solution, Southern Linc has visibility and control of all devices on its network. This visibility and control is designed to help facilitate effective management of device communications and provide insights into devices connected behind routers.

The platform is said to offer high-accuracy device fingerprinting which enables effective profiling and reclassification of devices. In addition, it correlates device identities across IP and cellular networks and provides real-time detection of hidden devices. This asset management capability is claimed to improve Southern Linc’s network control and supports efficient scaling.

OneLayer said that it is supporting Southern Linc’s security position by enabling detection and response to network threats swiftly, often reducing response times from weeks to mere hours. Through policy enforcement, network segmentation and device quarantining capabilities, the Bridge platform can execute established security policies and enhances overall network resilience.

Commenting on what he believes the software solution can achieve for his company, Alan McIntyre, vice-president of engineering and operations at Southern Linc, said: “Our partnership with OneLayer allows us to scale and secure all of the devices on our network so we can effectively and efficiently expand network utilisation. OneLayer’s Bridge platform gives us control of connected assets on our LTE network and provides essential tools to better manage and secure our network as usage expands.”

Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer, added: “Southern Linc is a pioneer in utility operations and the leader in private LTE for both maturity and scale. This joint collaboration is a significant milestone, and we’re proud to be part of their commitment to operational excellence.”